IND vs AUS ODI: During the third ODI match of a series currently taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, former India captain Virat Kohli and Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis engaged in an aggressive shoulder bump. The incident occurred in the 21st over of the Indian innings when Stoinis was returning to his mark after bowling a dot ball to India's wicket-keeper batsman KL Rahul.

Kohli, who was walking towards the batter, came in Stoinis' way and neither of them gave way to the other, resulting in a hostile collision. However, there was no animosity between the two players as they went about their business without speaking a word. Stoinis, on the other hand, was seen smiling after the collision with Kohli. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

It's important to note that the bumping incident was not inappropriate behavior by either of the cricketers. Kohli and Stoinis have a friendly relationship as the latter previously played under the former India captain at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

India vs Australia, 3rd ODI

As far as the match is concerned, Australian skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to bat first at the Chepauk Stadium. Australia were bowled out for 269 runs in the first innings of the match. Mitchell Marsh top-scored for his side with 47 from as many deliveries. Alex Carey, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, and David Warner also contributed to the team's total. Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya each picked up a three-wicket haul, while Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel had two scalps each to their names.

In reply, India were bowled out for 248 runs in 49.1 overs. Kohli top-scored for the home side with 54 off 72 balls. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Rohit Sharma also contributed with the bat but their efforts went in vain as India lost the match by 21 runs. With the win, Australia also secured the three-match series 2-1. Australia had earlier defeated India in the second ODI by a huge margin of 10 wickets. Adam Zampa has been named the player of the match for picking 4 wickets for 45 runs and turning the match on its head

Image: Twitter