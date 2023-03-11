India Vs Australia: What Is The 3-metre Rule That Saved Shubman Gill And Left Lyon Angry?

Shubman Gill continued his fine form on Day 3 of the Indian vs Australia fourth Test, after handing India a strong start in their first batting innings of the match on the second day. The Day 2 of the Ahmedabad Test witnessed several dramatic moments, including one where Gill became the center of all talks. The 23-year-old survived an LBW appeal despite clear evidence against him in the 18th over of India’s innings.

Bowling the 18th over, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon pitched the ball on the fourth stump line as the batter ended up missing it. While it looked like the impact was between bat and pad, Steve Smith went upstairs with a DRS review after the on-field umpire declared Gill not out. What followed next left many eyebrows raised as the TV umpire opted to go for ball tracker, despite the impact being ‘three meters’ off target.

What is the three-meter rule in cricket?

While the ball tracker showed the ball would have hit the leg stumps, umpire Richard Kettleborough remained with his on-field decision, signaling not out. Australia captain Smith and Lyon were in a bit of a quandary due to the decision, while Lyon was seen discussing the decision with the umpire. Meanwhile, the umpire was heard saying ‘Going down’ suggesting that the ball would have missed the leg stump. Under the three-meter impact rule, batsmen are given not out f the distance between the batter and the stumps at the point of impact is three meters or more.

Steve Smith then appeared on screen and was heard screaming, “What?” on the stump mic. India went on to conclude Day 2’s play with their score at 36/0 in 10 overs. Going ahead in the match on Day 3, Shubman and Rohit Sharma went on to stitch a 74-run stand for the first wicket, before the skipper fell on 35 off 58.

Shubman Gill continues dominating Aussies after Rohit Sharma’s wicket

However, the youngster went on to claim his half-century in 90 balls, before completing his second Test century in 194 balls. En route to his century, Gill hit a total of nine sixes and one four. India’s first innings score stood at 181/1 in 61 overs, at the time of writing this article.