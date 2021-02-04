India Vs England 1st Test Live Stream, Team News, Pitch Report, Chennai Weather Forecast

India will take on England in the 1st Test of Egland’s tour of India 2021. The India vs England 1st Test match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on February 5, 2021. Here are the India vs England live stream details, India vs England pitch report and the Chennai weather forecast for the contest.

Also Read | Vikram Rathour Pinpoints Reason Why India Lost Tests In New Zealand But Won In Australia

India vs England 1st Test preview

As India gear up to host their first Test series since 2019, all eyes will be on the World Test Championship finals. India will have to produce any one of the following results: 4-0, 3-0, 3-1 or 2-0 in their bid to join Kane Williamson and his New Zealand side in the inaugural WTC Finals this summer. However, a second Test loss will mean game over for the hosts, who are currently the No.1 team in the WTC rankings.

The numbers will be similar, but more daunting for the visitors, who will have to pull off series victories with margins of either 3-0, 3-1, 2-1 or 4-0 to set up a repeat of the exciting ODI World Cup 2019 final at Lord's.

India's skipper Virat Kohli, who has returned to the side after his paternal leave, is 2 wins away from breaking MS Dhoni's record of having the 'most wins at home'. England skipper Joe Root meanwhile, is 9 runs short of becoming the international player with the most Test runs in India since 2016. He will be playing his milestone 100th Test and will be hoping to capitalize on his team's great form from their victories in Sri Lanka. India of course, are flying high, having retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in such splendid fashion in Australia.

The last two Test series between India and England have ended in the hosting nation's favour by a long shot, giving India better hopes of winning this series. India won 4-0 at home in 2016 while England won 4-1 at home in 2018.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Confirms Rishabh Pant In India's XI For First England Test; Drops Kuldeep Hint

India vs England 1st Test live in India: India vs England live stream details

The India vs England 1st Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Also Read | Walking Out For First Time In England Shirt Remains My Proudest Moment: Root

India vs England pitch report and Chennai weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain at any time during the match, meaning that fas can enjoy an uninterrupted game of cricket on Friday. The temperature in Chennai will hit a high of 30°C in the afternoon with mostly humid and cloudy conditions persisting through the day. Chepauk has always been a stronghold of batsmen and spinners, and we can expect a similar pitch this time around as well.

Also Read | Crawley To Miss Start Of India Series After 'freak Incident'

Image Credits: England Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.