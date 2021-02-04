Vikram Rathour Pinpoints Reason Why India Lost Tests In New Zealand But Won In Australia

Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli, is all set to take on the visiting England side in a four-match Test series. India recently defeated Australia in Australia without the presence of some of their star players like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, KL Rahul and captain Kohli himself. Remarkably, India’s result in Australia was completely in contrast to their performance in New Zealand in February last year, where they lost both Tests to lose the series 2-0.

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020 Series SMASHES All-time Australian TV Pay-per-view Television Records

Batting coach Vikram Rathour reveals reason behind success during India vs Australia 2020

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour recently interacted with ESPNCricinfo. When asked about why Team India succeeded in Australia but failed in New Zealand, Rathour said that the conditions were “challenging” in New Zealand as the ball tends to seem a lot more there. He added that it was his first overseas tour as a batting coach, ever since he took up the role in late 2019.

Vikram Rathour believes that the team did not “prepared that well” for New Zealand, considering there was “hardly any time” for training to counter their bowling attack on grassy wickets. The 51-year-old said that the situation for the Australian tour was a “little different” as he himself prepared for the trip months in advance during the pandemic-induced lockdown period itself.

Also Read | Kuldeep Yadav Names England Player Who Began Worrying R Ashwin And Him In Australia Itself

He said that he had a lot of discussions with his fellow support staff members during the lockdown period, where they “went through the areas” regarding the possible tactics of the Australian bowling attack. When the training resumed, the players started implementing those strategies and started preparing for Australia, according to Rathour.

India vs England 1st Test details

The India vs England 1st Test match is scheduled to go underway at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Friday, February 5 onwards. The venue will also host the second Test before the action shifts to the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad for the final two matches. The Test series will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

Also Read | India Vs England: Hosts Begin Mind Games, Recall R Ashwin's 6-55 In 2016 Series; WATCH

Indian players train ahead of England Tests

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the first Test is also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read | ICC World Test Championship Final: How Australia Has Slim Chance To Qualify Courtesy India

Image source: PTI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.