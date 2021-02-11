India Vs England 2021: All 10,000 Tickets Online For Chennai Test Sold Out Within 1 Hour

The COVID-19 pandemic had led to closed-door games being played without the presence of crowds. However, with the improving situation across the world, normalcy is being restored as fans are being welcomed back into the stadiums. The recent Australia-India series saw the presence of spectators inside the stadiums.

India vs England 2nd Test tickets sold within 60 minutes

Now, the India vs England 2nd Test which is slated to be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium between February 13 and 17, will also see fans in attendance. The India vs England Chennai Test tickets were made available on Paytm and Paytm Insider from February 8 and notably, all the tickets have been sold out in less than an hour, which doesn't come as a surprise considering cricket's popularity in the country.

While speaking to Moneycontrol, the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), RS Ramaswamy confirmed that the India vs England Chennai Test tickets have been sold out. He added that in less than an hour, around 10,000 tickets were sold. Ramaswamy further revealed that out of the 33,500 seats, they are not using the pavilion side and the lower level pavilion is blocked for the families of players because of COVID-19.

The TNCA Secretary stated that the upper-level pavilion's capacity is restricted to less than 25 percent which leaves them with 28,000 seats, out of which only 50 percent can be used. He reckoned that around 14,000 seats are available for which they have commitments for the TNCA members and BCCI members. As a result, for the public, around 10,000 seats were up for sale and all of it have been booked.

The India vs England Chennai Test tickets are priced in the range ₹100 to ₹200 per day. Speaking on the same, Ramaswamy opined that the TNCA had ad kept pricing reasonable so that people could come to watch the game in large numbers as cricket was returning to India after more than a year.

India vs England live streaming details

Meanwhile, the second Test of the India vs England Test series will commence on Saturday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of the second Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England Test series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

SOURCE: AP

