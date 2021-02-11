India Vs England 2021: Visitors Ink Deal With Satya Nadella-led Microsoft Post Chennai Win

The India vs England 2021 tour has started on a brighter note for the visiting side (England) who recorded a massive win over Team India in the 1st Test match in Chennai. The Joe Root led side defeated Virat Kohli-led India by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the 4-match Test series. Ahead of the start of the 2nd Test, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Microsoft announced a ground-breaking partnership that will put technology at the heart of delivering long-lasting benefits across all levels of cricket.

India vs England 2021: ECB and Microsoft join hands

According to a release, ECB will work with Microsoft to explore how artificial intelligence, real-time data and analytics can inform the performance of England’s national teams. The partnership is set to investigate whether ball-tracking technology can help to unearth the next generation of elite cricketers and engage more diverse talent across the whole game.

🤝🏏 @ECB_cricket and @Microsoft are teaming up.



The innovative partnership will use technology to unlock new opportunities - from your local club to England’s national teams.



More info 👇 — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) February 10, 2021

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has previously noted that technology can be the key to uncovering the stars of the future who otherwise might never have been discovered due to a lack of opportunity. It is this ethos that the ECB wants to instil across the whole game, underpinned by Microsoft’s technology.

ECB Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, said: “This partnership has the potential to transform every level of our game. The ability to drive innovation across high-performance cricket will support the continued excellence of our elite teams, and the opportunities we will provide together across the whole recreational cricketing community will improve the life chances of many young people and adults."

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK, said: “Microsoft is proud to support the England and Wales Cricket Board in its quest to become a digital-first organisation that can meet the needs and expectations of fans and players now and in the future.

“A key aspect of our work together is to create long lasting economic change in local communities by helping people acquire digital skills so vital to their futures. This partnership is a great example of how we at Microsoft can fulfil our mission of empowering people and organisations around the world to achieve more.”

England squad for India Tests 2021(first 2 Tests)

Here's a look at the England side for the first two Test matches:

Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

Following the completion of Test series, the focus will shift to the 5-match T20I series and the 3-match ODI series where Eoin Morgan will be leading the side against India.

Image: England Cricket / Twitter

