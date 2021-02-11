India Vs England Live Streaming: Dream11, Kingfisher Join In Amongst 9 Online Sponsors

Whenever cricketing giants India and England meet, it is always termed as a marquee event. Considering the immense fan following of the sport in India, there is a significant buzz around the England series as well. The same has made the series a viable option for brands, and several notable names have come on board as the sponsors. Disney+ Hotstar, who own the rights for the India vs England live streaming, have roped in as many as nine sponsors for the series.

India vs England 2021: Disney+Hotstar announces partnership with 9 brands

Indian fantasy sports platform Dream11 will act as the co-presenting sponsor for the cricketing series between the two nations. Dream11 has been actively investing in prominent cricket matches and were also the title sponsors for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. In an attempt to capitalize on the popularity of the India vs England 2021 series, the broadcasters have come in as a prominent sponsor for the upcoming matches.

Along with Dream11, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Zomato, Unacademy, 1MG, Kingfisher Storm Soda and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have also come on board as the associate sponsors for the series. Moreover, Disney+ Hotstar have also announced associations with Tata Cliq and ICICI Bank for the India vs England cricket matches. The two nations are slated to battle it out in all three formats of the game and the series is expected to garner significant eyeballs as well.

The Star Sports Network has also introduced a special #IndiaTaiyarHai campaign starring veteran actor Boman Irani in the lead. The advertisement campaign depicts the jubilation of Indian cricket fans as the sport finally returns to the country after an extended break. Boman Irani has received appreciation from all corners for his portrayal of a hotel manager and the viewers have also relished the latest campaign from the network.

India vs England 2021: India vs England live streaming

Virat Kohli and co. will take on the England team in the second Test match of the four-match series on February 13. The visitors clinched a crucial victory in the Test series opener after skipper Joe Root starred with the bat for them. India have a chance to redeem themselves again at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium as the two sides clash again. Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the matches, whereas the live streaming will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

