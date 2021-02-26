India Vs England 3rd Test: All The 17 Wickets That Fell On Day 2; WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

India trounced England by ten wickets in the third Test of the four-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, the India vs England 3rd Test ended in just two days. The second day of the high-voltage Test saw drama and wickets galore with as many as 17 wickets tumbling in less than 59 overs that were bowled in the day.

India register thumping win after 17 wickets fall on Day 2

India started their innings on Day 2 with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Ajinkya Rahane for 7 and Rohit soon followed the Indian vice-captain after scoring a brilliant 66. Both wickets were claimed by Jack Leach.

Looking at the extensive turn on the pitch and the presence of left-handers in India's batting line-up, England captain Joe Root brought himself into the attack and spun a web around India's lower order. Joe Root bowling got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in no time. Joe Root bowling figures were 5/8 after bowling India out for 145.

England got off to a nightmarish start in their second innings as they lost Dom Sibley and Jonny Bairstow in the first over itself without a single run on the board. Indian spinners Axar Patel and R Ashwin were relentless as they bamboozled the visitors with their excellent spin bowling. From there on, England batsmen had no answers as wickets kept tumbling and they were eventually bowled out for 81. In the process, R Ashwin also picked the 400th wicket of his Test career when he trapped Jofra Archer in front of the wicket.

With a paltry target of 49 to chase, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill wasted no time as they chased the target in just 7.2 overs. While Rohit scored an unbeaten 25, Gill remained not out on 15 to guide India to a thrilling 10-wicket win. WIth the comprehensive win, the hosts have taken a 2-1 lead in the India vs England Test series and have bolstered their chances of making it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final that is slated to be played at Lord's in June. England's loss means they have been eliminated from the race to reach the WTC final.

Here are the highlights of all 17 wickets that fell on Day 2 of India vs England 3rd Test

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

