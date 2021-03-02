India Vs England: Aakash Chopra Names India's 'Rockstar' And It Is NOT Ravindra Jadeja

Indian star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is often referred to as the ‘Rockstar’ of Indian cricket. The moniker was first given to him by Australian great Shane Warne several years ago. Apparently, former Indian cricketer and expert commentator Aakash Chopra believes that there is another Indian all-rounder who is more worthy of the signature nickname than even Jadeja.

Aakash Chopra picks R Ashwin as an “absolute Rockstar”

While speaking at the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports, Aakash Chopra praised Indian off-spinner R Ashwin for entering the 400-wicket club in Tests. The cricketer-turned-commentator said Ashwin has been “absolute phenomenal with the craft that he has displayed over a period of time and as he's growing as a bowler”. He also added that the veteran off-spinner has been picking up a lot of wickets, thus referring to his staggering stats and recent performances against England.

Aakash Chopra named R Ashwin as an absolute ‘Rockstar’. He claimed that the lanky all-rounder from Chennai has been one of the “biggest match winners” that India has ever produced.

R Ashwin in India vs England series

R Ashwin has been in sublime form in the ongoing India vs England series. The cricketer has picked up a five-wicket haul in two of the three Tests played so far. Moreover, he was also adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ in India’s 317-run win at Chennai for his all-round efforts.

Through the course of the recently-concluded match at Ahmedabad, R Ashwin also achieved a major landmark in Test cricket. He became the second-fastest bowler in Test history to get to 400 wickets behind Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan. As of now, the R Ashwin Test wickets tally composes of 401 wickets in 77 matches at an impressive average of 24.95.

R Ashwin speaks after historic accomplishment: watch video

Ravindra Jadeja injury

Earlier, the Ravindra Jadeja injury prompted the Indian selectors to keep him out of India’s squad for the home series against England. The dynamic all-rounder coped a vicious blow to his hand off the bowling of Mitchell Starc in Australia back in January.

India vs England 2021 series

The visitors won the first Test of the four-match series by 227 runs in Chennai. Virat Kohli and co. bounced back at the same venue to level the series 1-1 by winning the next Test by 317 runs. The Indian team also won the third Test at the newly-renovated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by 10 wickets. The series-deciding fourth Test match will now be hosted at the same venue and it is scheduled to commence from Thursday, March 4 onwards.

Indian players train ahead of India vs England 4th Test, watch video

