India Vs England Broadcasters Expected To Earn THIS Whopping Amount From Advertisements

The India vs England Test series is one of the most-anticipated cricketing events of the year which will also mark the return of international cricket in India post the COVID-19 era. The Men in Blue recently created history by beating Australia 2-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a thrilling series which popularised the format among cricketing fans once again.

Star set to earn ₹400-500 crore in ad revenues from England's tour of India

The exciting Test series Down Under was broadcasted by the Sony Sports Network, benefits of which will be reaped by Star Sports Network during England's two-month-long tour of India. According to the India vs England schedule, the two teams will kick-off the tour with India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, starting February 5. As per InsideSport, the official India vs England broadcast partners (Star Sports Network) who have the telecast rights of India's matches at home are set to earn ₹400-500 crore in ad revenues during the tour which also comprises five T20Is and three ODIs besides four Tests.

The India vs England broadcast partners will broadcast the matches through their sports channels and will stream it online through Disney+Hotstar with commentary available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Notably, Star has already signed Paytm as title sponsor for the Test series. According to media observers, the FCT has been priced between ₹6,50,000-₹8,00,000 per 10 seconds, most of which has already been sold out. Reports also state that companies from gaming, fantasy league, e-commerce, EdTech, insurance, telcos and financial services have also shown their interest in signing with Star for other sponsorship rights.

Meanwhile, after the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, the second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17. The final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) from February 24-28 and March 4-8. According to the India vs England schedule, all five T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach

