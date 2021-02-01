India Vs England: Chennai's New Curator Gives HUGE Pitch Update Ahead Of 1st Test

The India vs England series is all set to get underway on February 5 in Chennai with the first Test. The high-profile series has been one of the most anticipated cricketing events for two reasons, one, because it's a contest between two cricketing giants and the other, is that the series will play a crucial role in determining the finalist of the World Test Championship.

The first two Tests that are going to be played in Chennai will see a 42-year old making his debut who will be instrumental in deciding the outcome of the two matches. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has appointed V Ramesh Kumar as the pitch curator for the first two Tests of the India vs England series. A businessman by profession, Kumar runs two successful apparel companies: Cosimo International, a garment manufacturing company that exports to firms in Europe, and Allwin Colours, a dyeing company.

However, Kumar's love for the game made him learn the art of pitch-curating and he has been doing it for some years now but couldn't take up the job full-time due to his business commitments. While speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Kumar recalled the moment when he got a call from the BCCI to be the pitch curator for the first two Tests. Kumar said that he was surprised as he asked TNCA for a couple of days because he needed to discuss it with his family because the big question was how would he manage his business if he took up the offer. However, Kumar ended up taking the job and has now provided a huge update about the pitch for the India vs England 1st Test 2021.

The Chepauk pitch has usually worn a bald look. However, according to Ramesh, there is no open spot and the outfield has a soft bed and is lush green. Ramesh is currently working alongside Taposh Chatterjee (part of the board's pitch committee) on four pitches, two each for each Test. Ramesh said that they are working to get a sporting wicket.

Speaking in detail about India vs England pitch report, Ramesh stated that it will be a typical Chepauk pitch but with English look. Ramesh further said that it will work for all three departments and will be a keen contest between bat and ball. He opined that on the first day, there will be something for the fast bowlers, however, on the second and third days, the pitch will favour the batsmen. He also said that from the fourth day onwards, there will be wear and tear and the pitch will be conducive for the spinners.

