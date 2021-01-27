Joe Root And Co. Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of India Tour, Local Fans Welcome Them: WATCH

The upcoming India vs England series will mark the return of international cricket on Indian soil after the COVID-19 enforced sabbatical. India will host England for four Test matches, five T20Is and three ODIs. The England cricket team touched down in Chennai on Wednesday. The encounter between the two cricketing giants promises to be an exhilarating one considering their recent form.

India vs England: England players reach Chennai ahead of their much-anticipated series

The Joe Root-led side played outstanding cricket during their recently concluded Sri Lanka tour. having won both their Test matches comprehensively will give them immense confidence ahead of their Indian assignment. They flew from Sri Lanka to Chennai and headed straight to Hotel Leela Palace. With the opening two fixtures of the Test matches slated to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the England side will have to remain in the bio-bubble along with the Indian team.

📍 Chennai, India@root66 and the team have arrived in India ahead of our four-match Test series 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/GT06p9Ru4u — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 27, 2021

According to the reports, both the teams will be quarantined for six days. The players will be allowed to resume their training sessions once they serve the designated quarantine period. Along with the English players, members from the Indian squad such as Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur landed in the city on Tuesday night. Other stars of the Indian team, including captain Virat Kohli, are also expected to arrive in Chennai on Wednesday.

As soon as the England Cricket Board announced that the England team has reached Chennai, their social media handle was flooded with greetings for the touring party. The local fans were thrilled of hosting the English side in Chennai and they took to their social media accounts to welcome the visitors. Here are some of the top fan reactions -

Welcome guys. Give your best and we will give ours. Lets hope to see the real sportsmanship and make this series the best of all. All the best guys. Once again, a heartiest welcome. — Kartikey Kanojiya (@KartikeyKanoji1) January 27, 2021

Welcome to India , hope you have an excellent stay and hope we see a well fought series. — Dhumketu (@dhumketu101) January 27, 2021

Welcome to chennai @englandcricket .. Wishing you a happy stay and also a great series between two great sides.. — Raghul (@iamraghul97) January 27, 2021

England squad for India tour 2021

England's squad for the first two Test matches of the series did shock several cricket pundits. Many questioned the non-selection of wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow as the management have decided to rest him for the opening two fixtures. Jonny Bairstow looked to be in fine touch with the bat in Sri Lanka, and his absence could create a void in England's batting order.

England Men’s Test Squad:

Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Mason Crane, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Robinson, Amar Virdi

