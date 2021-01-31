Ahead Of Tests, Moeen, Buttler Wary Of India Skipper; Sweat Over How To Get King Kohli Out

As the Test series between India and England inches closer, the visitors have already started sweating over the biggest threat they face in the subcontinent - Virat Kohli. Wary of Kohli's antics with the bat, members of the touring party seemed to have got tensed over the Indian skipper's hunger for runs as he would be returning to the pitch after a long break. The pre-empted red alert has been sounded in the English camp, which was clearly reflected in the press conferences by England players in the run-up to the Test series which is just 5 days away now.

England spinner Moeen Ali seems to have been plotting and analysing ways to dismiss the Indian skipper, but to his dismay, the spin all-rounder has found no way. In his press conference on Sunday, Ali remarked that Kohli possesses no weakness and acknowledged that the Indian skipper would be raring to go after missing the last three Tests against Australia due to the birth of his first child.

'How do we get him out?'

"How do we get him out? He's obviously an amazing player, world-class, he's very motivated to do well and I'm sure he'll be even more motivated after they did well in Australia and he had to leave for the birth of his child," Moeen told reporters during a video conference.

READ | BCCI Working With Govt To Get Cricketers Vaccinated, Hopeful Of Hosting IPL 2021 In India

"I don't know how we're going to get him out because I don't think he has any sort of weakness but we have a good bowling attack, some pace in the line-up," Ali added.

Moreover, Ali also remarked that playing Test cricket is his 'biggest motivation' and aims to achieve 'little targets' that he has set for himself. Asserting that he is still unsure whether he will be picked or no, he said that he is ready to play after having waited for long enough. "I still feel I've got wickets and runs in me and match-winning performances within me. I have little targets I want to achieve first. I am not too far away from getting 200 wickets," Ali said.

READ | In Mumbai's 104 Men Probable List For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tendulkar & Shaw Find Place

Meanwhile, England's wicketkeeper-batsman has also acknowledged the Kohli threat but in the same breath he also pointed out India's formidable bench strength that was put on display during the Australia series. "Virat would be coming back, had some time away from Test matches and he will be hungry to lead and play well, so it is going to be a great challenge," Buttler said via a virtual press conference on Saturday.

"Obviously, the Australian series really showed world cricket the amazing strength and depth in Indian cricket. To go and win that series in Australia, when you are missing Virat (Kohli) after the first Test and having so many injuries, just shows there is fantastic strength and depth, competition in Indian cricket," he added.

READ | Shastri & Ganguly Thank PM Modi As India's Heroics Vs Aus Finds Mention In Mann Ki Baat

READ | Cracks In The Australian Camp, Senior Players 'frustrated' With Head Coach Langer: Report



Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.