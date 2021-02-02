India Vs England: Ex-captain Nasser Hussain Gives THIS Bold Verdict Ahead Of Test Series

The India vs England Test series is one of the most-anticipated cricketing events of the year which will also mark the return of international cricket in India post the COVID-19 era. Ahead of the high-octane series, there has been a lot of talk about team selections, favourites, strengths and weaknesses of each side. Cricketing pundits have been sharing their views and result predictions for the India vs England series which is slated to start on February 5 in Chennai.

Nasser Hussain and David Lloyd deem India as 'favourites' to win the series

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has termed India as clear 'favourites' to win the upcoming four-match Test series. While speaking to Daily Mail, Hussain said that India are favourites to win the series but predicted a 2-1 scoreline. However, he added that the current England side that is on an 'upward curve' can very well surprise many.

Hussain further said that the hosts are a formidable unit but all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s injury is a massive blow for them. Pointing out England's frailty against left-arm spin in Sri Lanka, Hussain reiterated that the absence of Jadeja who plays his IPL cricket in Chennai and knows the ground well, can prove to be decisive. According to the England veteran, without Jadeja, India is a little imbalanced which is an area England could exploit. However, he admitted that overall India is extremely strong in each and every department.

Another former England cricketer-turned-commentator, David Lloyd also shared his two cents on the upcoming series. According to Lloyd, India will surely maybe 3-0 or 4-0 although he wouldn't mind being proved wrong. He further said that India are raging favourites but it will be good for England to be underdogs as it will help them to have had two matches in Sri Lanka in what will be similar conditions. Lloyd, however, reckoned that if he is putting his money anywhere, it’s on India.

He further said that India are the best in the world as they showed in beating Australia almost without the captain. The 73-year old reiterated that the hosts have got a balanced team and wonderful batsmen. Pointing out Hussain's claim that India will miss Jadeja, Lloyd opined that Axar Patel is a very good bowler and could be lethal if India chooses to go with him.

Meanwhile, the India vs England 1st Test live match will get underway on Friday, February 5 in Chennai. The India vs England 1st Test live streaming will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). After the India vs England 1st Test in Chennai, the second match will be played at the same venue from February 13-17.

The final two Tests will be played at the newly constructed Sardar Patel Stadium (the biggest cricket stadium in the world) in Ahmedabad from February 24-28 and March 4-8. According to the India vs England schedule, all five T20Is will be played in Ahmedabad on March 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20. On the other hand, the three ODIs will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28.

India squad for England Tests 2021: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Hardik, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

England squad for India Tests 2021 (first 2 Tests): Joe Root (Captain), Ben Stokes (Vice-captain), Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, James Anderson, Dom Bess, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Dom Sibley, Jack Leach.

