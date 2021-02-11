Shubman Gill Jumps Up To No.40 In ICC Test Rankings After Just 4 Test Matches

Indian opener Shubman Gill has gained seven places in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen after his impressive batting in the first test of India vs England 2021 Test series in Chennai. The right-hander has now progressed seven places to the 40th position in the ICC Test rankings. Notably, Gill has played just four Tests and is has already made a place for himself in the top 40 Test batsmen in the world.

Shubman Gill climbs seven spots in ICC Test rankings

Gill scored a quick-fire 29 off 28 balls in the first innings of the Chennai Test and followed it up with a sublime 50 off 83 balls in the second innings on a tricky Chepauk wicket. Remarkably, Indian batsmen failed miserably on a Day 5 Chepauk wicket that turned and bounced like nobody's business. Barring Indian captain Virat Kohli and Gill, none of the batters were able to survive on the tricky surface.

The 21-year old has had a great start to his Test career with three half-centuries already to his name. Gill will look to improve his conversion rate and turn his starts into big knocks. The youngster's form at the top of the order will be crucial for the hosts going forward into the series.

Notably, while Gill jumped up the rankings, captain Kohli fell behind his England counterpart to No.5, Joe Root who individually outperformed him in Chennai and went up to No.3.

Here are the highlights Shubman Gill's fifty against England in first Test

India vs England 2nd Test details

Meanwhile, the second Test of the India vs England 2021 Test series will commence on Friday, February 13 in Chennai. The live streaming of the second Test will begin at 9:30 AM. The India vs England 2nd Test will broadcast live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The entire India vs England series will also be available as a live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of the BCCI and England Cricket.

Shubman Gill career stats

The 21-year old is still in the early days of his international career. He has played three ODIs and as four Tests for India where he has scored 49 and 338 runs respectively. Gill is yet to make his T20I debut. The Gill career stats also include the 41 IPL games he has played where he has scored 939 runs at an average of 33.5 and a strike-rate of 125.2 to go with seven fifties.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

