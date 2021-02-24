India Vs England Pink Ball Test: R Ashwin Finally Claims Joe Root Wicket On Umpire's Call

The ongoing India vs England 3rd Test match is of utmost importance for both the participating nations as the two cricketing giants look to join New Zealand in the Final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship. With England winning the opening fixture, and India redeeming themselves with a comprehensive performance in the subsequent one, there is a significant buzz around the third Test. Joe Root won the crucial toss and elected to bat first at the newly built Narendra Modi stadium, but the visitors have not had an ideal start to their innings.

India vs England pink ball Test: R Ashwin sends in-form Joe Root packing

England's Test captain Joe Root, with his double century in the 1st Test at Chennai, pioneered his side to a memorable victory. The visitors heavily rely on the star batsman to contribute with the bat, and there are high expectations around him considering his scintillating recent form. However, the 30-year-old failed to make an impact in the second Test, and also surprisingly perished early in the ongoing India vs England pink ball Test.

Dominic Sibley and Jonny Bairstow departed early without troubling the scorers. The onus was on the England skipper to steer his side out of trouble. The Indian bowlers had their tail up after the early wickets, and they did not allow Root to settle as well. In the 22nd over of England's innings, Joe Root misjudged the length of R Ashwin's full delivery and ultimately played it outside the line of the ball. The ball missed the batter's inside edge and crashed onto his pads.

Umpire Anil Chaudhary adjudged the batsman out, and the Root unsurprisingly went for a player's review. The ball was hitting just at the top of the leg stump, and the player was undone, because of the umpire's call. England's main man had to walk back to the pavilion after scoring just 17 runs.

India vs England live streaming info

The India vs England 3rd Test match marks the first day and night clash of the two teams when it comes to the longer format. The fixture is currently being played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. At the time of writing this report, India seem to have an advantage in the game as they have claimed four English wickets already. Joe Root and co. have posted 81 runs on the board, and have an imposing task of posting a huge total on the surface.

Fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the India vs England 3rd Test. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. To follow the live scores of the match, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket boards.

