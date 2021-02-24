IND Vs ENG Live: Jonny Bairstow Flops On Return, Axar Patel Sends Him Packing Off 1st Ball

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow had a disappointing return to the Test team as he was dismissed for a duck on Day 1 of the India vs England 3rd Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-hander was rested from the first two Test as part of England's rotational policy, which aims to maintain the tough life of cricketers in a bio-bubble.

Axar Patel gets rid of Jonny Bairstow off the first ball of his spell

Bairstow came in to bat at No. 3 after England opener Dom Sibley lost his wicket without troubling the scorers off Ishant Sharma's bowling. The experienced batsman had a big responsibility of seeing his side out of trouble alongside youngster Zak Crawley. However, Indian all-rounder and local boy Axar Patel didn't give him an opportunity to settle at the crease as he grabbed the Englishman's wicket off the first ball off his spell.

It all happened off the first ball of the seventh over after Axar Patel was brought into the attack by Indian captain Virat Kohli. The left-arm spinner bowled an arm ball which went in with the angle. Bairstow prodded forward to defend but completely missed the line as the ball hit his front pad. Umpire Nitin Menon quickly raised his finger and adjudged Bairstow out. The 31-year old ended up reviewing the decision only to waste a review.

IND vs ENG live: Here's how Axar Patel got rid of Jonny Bairstow

IND vs ENG live score update

A couple of wickets early have brought England skipper Joe Root to the crease who now has a massive task to build a partnership with Zak Crawley. On the other hand, India will look to capitalize on the solid start they have got and make early inroads after the quick breakthroughs. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 67/2 after 19.3 overs with Crawley batting on 52 and Joe Root unbeaten on 16.

India vs England 3rd Test live streaming details

The India vs England 3rd Test is being broadcasted live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

