India Vs England: Shane Warne Surprised To See 'lack Of Aggression' From Team India

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Thursday expressed surprise over India's lack of 'aggression' on the second day of the ongoing Motera Test saying that the Men in Blue 'lacked intent' by choosing to be patient and focusing on batting. The hosts displayed a poor show with the bat on Day 2 of the India vs England pink-ball Test after losing as many as seven wickets for just 46 runs. Warne analysed the game with a series of tweets saying that England who were bundled out for 112 runs on the opening day were now right back in the game.

Just turned the tv on to see the score between #IndiaVEngland ! Wow, a bits happened in this 1st session & Eng are right back in this - big time. Favourites from here ? What could India chase in the last innings ? 150 tops even though they played 4 seamers. Awesome @root66 - 👏🏻👏🏻 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 25, 2021

Ps England need to be ruthless right now as 40/50 run lead is enormous ! No easy singles for Ashwin anywhere, make him@play a big shot — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 25, 2021

Very surprised that India weren’t super aggressive this morning. Seemed like the mindset and attitude was to be patient and just bat - lacked intent ! 50+ run lead India become favourites. Worth Archer steaming in for an over or two I reckon. Nose and toes !!!!!!!! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 25, 2021

India vs England update

India started their innings with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally, India lost vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Hitsman Rohit Sharma was soon to follow after scoring a commendable 66. India managed just 145 runs in their first innings as Joe Root scalped five wickets while Jack Leach picked four to help England fight back. Root was on beast mode as he got rid of Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and R Ashwin, at regular intervals demolishing India's batting line-up. He bagged his fifer as he dismissed Jasprit Bumrah thus registering his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. India was ultimately bowled out for a dismal 145 with a 33 run lead over England.

England's second innings began with quick successive dismissals of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow without a single run on the board. Dom Sibley was soon to follow, all scalps picked by spinner Axar Patel. England is currently 32/3 with Ben Stokes and Joe Root on the field.

