Ajinkya Rahane And Rohit Sharma Fall Early On Day 2, Jack Leach Sparks Collapse: WATCH

The Indian team started Day 2 of the India vs England pink ball Test on a disappointing note as overnight batsmen Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were both dismissed in quick succession off Jack Leach's bowling. While Rahane was dismissed for 7, Rohit got out after scoring a brilliant 66 on a turning track.

India lose Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma in quick succession on Day 2

As far as Rahane's wicket is concerned, the Indian vice-captain followed the footsteps of captain Virat Kohli by making the same error that cost him his wicket at an important juncture in the game. It all happened in the 39th over when Rahane tried to cut a ball that he should have defended off the front foot. The ball skidded through and held it's line as Rahane missed the delivery and was trapped in front of the wicket. Rahane's woeful time with the bat continue at home as he failed to once again to deliver when the team needed it the most.

Here's the video of Ajinkya Rahane's dismissal

Coming to Rohit Sharma's dismissal, the Indian opener went for a sweep shot but the ball was too full to play the shot. Rohit ended up missing the ball as it went and hit him on his back leg in front of off-stump. Rohit went for the review and as often as it has happened in the series became a victim of Umpire's Call. The veteran batsman scored an excellent 66 off 96 balls which included 11 boundaries.

India vs England live score update

India started their innings with an overnight score of 99/3. After adding just 15 runs to their tally and gaining a lead of 2 runs, India lost Rahane. Rohit and Rishabh Pant (1) soon followed the Indian vice-captain. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 131-8 with R Ashwin batting on 16 and Ishant Sharma unbeaten on 0. England have started Day 2 of the India vs England pink-ball Test on a bright note and will look to wrap India's tail quickly. On the other hand, India will look to add as many runs as possible to take control of the game.

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

