India Vs England: Virat Kohli Set To Have Another Big Worry Despite Convincing Chennai Win

There has been a lot of outcry over the Chepauk pitch used for India vs England 2nd Test. The surface used for the match was conducive for spinners since Day 1 with the ball turning and bouncing like nobody's business. Former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh lambasted the Chennai wicket. While Vaughan termed the Chepauk pitch as a 'beach', Waugh called the surface 'unacceptable' for Test cricket.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin highlights Virat Kohli's role in century at Chepauk, reviews change in batting

India likely to lose 3 points in WTC table for producing 'poor' pitch at Chepauk

There have also been calls, perhaps more from English quarters, to dock India points in the World Test Championship (WTC) table for producing a 'poor' pitch as the Men in Blue battle it out to book a berth in the WTC final. According to the ICC rules, if a pitch is rated 'poor', then the home team would face a reduction of three points. The rules leading to the docking of points states that a poor pitch is one that does not even allow an even contest between bat and ball, either by favouring batters too much, and not giving the bowlers (seam and spin) from either side sufficient opportunity to take wickets, or by favouring the bowlers too much (seam or spin), and not giving the batters from either team the opportunity to make runs.

ALSO READ | Skipper Virat Kohli motivates veteran offie R Ashwin in Tamil during Day 4 of Chennai Test

The rule further states that a pitch is poor if it helps the spinners right from the start of the match. This is where things can get tough for India as the Chepauk surface spun like nobody's business from Day 1 itself. The decision now lies in the hands of former Indian pacer and match referee Javagal Srinath. If India end up losing three points, it could very well end up affecting their chances of making it to the WTC final.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara's bizarre run out begins Day 3, Sunil Gavaskar makes fun of pitch: WATCH

Meanwhile, after their stunning 317-run win in the second Test, India have climbed to the second spot on the WTC table with a PCT (%) of 69.7. England, on the other hand, are placed at the fourth position with a PCT of 67.0. The two teams will now battle it out in the India vs England 3rd Test that is slated to commence on February 24 in Ahmedabad. The live streaming of the India vs England 3rd Test will commence at 2:30 PM (IST).

The Ahmedabad Test is one of the most-anticipated games of India's home season, primarily for two reasons. It will not only be India's annual pink-ball Test but also the first game to be played at the newly-constructed world's largest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' by India's decision to rest Bumrah for 2nd Test against England

SOURCE: BCCI.TV

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.