Cheteshwar Pujara's Bizarre Run Out Begins Day 3, Sunil Gavaskar Makes Fun Of Pitch: WATCH

India got off to an awful start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed for just 7 courtesy of some sharp glovework by England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. The Englishman's quick reflexes and alertness ensured that the visitors got off to a good start on Day 3.

Ollie Pope and Ben Fokaes combine to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara for 7

Pujara was dismissed for just 7 in the most bizarre manner. The Saurashtra lad stepped out, flicked the ball to short leg and set out for a run. However, upon realising that the fielder had caught the ball, he was returning inside his crease. But thanks to the deteriorating Chepauk pitch, Pujara's bat stuck into the pitch outside the crease. Pope quickly flicked the ball to Foakesm who then whipped the bails in a flash, which resulted in an unfortunate dismissal for the batsman.

Even the commentators were baffled with the Pujara run out. Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating during the game, also shared his views about the Pujara run out and Chepauk pitch. The Indian veteran quipped that now Pujara's dismissal can be blamed on the Chepauk pitch. The last couple of days have seen some former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh expressing their disappointment at how the Chepauk pitch has been made. Reacting on the same, Gavaskar joked that they now have another reason to blame the Chepauk surface.

Here's the video of Pujara run out

India vs England live score update

The hosts are truly miles ahead in the game at the moment with a massive lead. However, England got off to a great start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as they grabbed three quick wickets to keep themselves in the hunt. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 87-5 after 31.1 overs with Virat Kohli batting on 12 and Axar Patel unbeaten on 0. India are on the front foot with a lead of 269 runs and the hosts will look to add a few more runs before they decided to declare. On the other hand, England will want to wrap the Indian innings quickly to give themselves an outside chance to win the game.

