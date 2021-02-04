India Vs England: Visitors’ No.3 Zak Crawley Could Miss 1st Test After Injuring Wrist

England No.3 batsman Zack Crawley sustained a wrist injury on Wednesday, February 3, i.e. on the day of his 23rd birthday. Middle-order batsman Ollie Pope was announced as an additional member to the squad on the same day by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The India vs England 1st Test is scheduled to commence from Friday, February 5 onwards at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Zak Crawley in doubt for India vs England 1st Test

ECB stated that Zak Crawley sustained a wrist injury, after he slipped outside his dressing room and fell heavily on his right wrist. Issuing a statement, they confirmed that the cricketer did not trained with the England team in their subsequent sessions. The ECB is now awaiting the results of scans and will give their final verdict on the cricketer a day before the first Test commences at the venue.

Meanwhile, Ollie Pope has been added to the English squad. Pope previously suffered a left shoulder injury during England’s home Test season in 2020. The England medical team said that they are satisfied with Pope’s recovery as he is available for selection again.

Ollie Pope joins English squad ahead of series-opener

Zak Crawley career stats in Test cricket

The Zak Crawley career stats in Test cricket, even in its early days, makes for an impressive read. The 23-year-old has played 10 Tests for his country since he made his Test debut against New Zealand at Hamilton in December 2019. Across the 10 Tests and 16 innings, Crawley has scored 616 runs at an average of 38.50. His highest-score of 267 came against Pakistan in 2020 and it remains his only Test century to date.

England squad for India Tests 2021

Joe Root is all set to resume his captaincy role after he led his side to an emphatic 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka. He will be reunited by Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for the first two Tests in India, after the two dynamic English cricketers were rested from the Sri Lankan tour. As part of the ECB’s rotation policy, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been rested and will miss the first and second Tests at Chennai.

Here is a look at the entire England squad for India Tests 2021

