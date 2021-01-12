Steve Smith Remains Below Kane Williamson In Latest ICC Test Rankings Despite SCG Hundred

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's absence for the last three Test matches of Border Gavaskar Trophy has been a blessing in disguise for former Australia skipper Steve Smith, who has had a terrific series with the bat so far. In the drawn Sydney Test which finished on Monday, Steve Smith scored 131 and 81 in the two innings courtesy of which he has leapfrogged Virat Kohli in the latest ICC Test rankings.

ICC Test rankings: Steve Smith moves to second spot

Thanks to fine knocks in both the innings of the Sydney Test, Smith has now accumulated 900 points, which pushed Virat Kohli to the 3rd spot. The Australian is now 19 points behind New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Kane Williamson holds the top spot with 919 points after posting 238 runs against Pakistan in the 2nd Test match at Christchurch. Virat Kohli had taken paternity leave after the first Test from the ongoing Australia series to be with actor wife Anushka Sharma. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on Monday, the day India earned a thrilling draw in the third Test in Sydney.

Kane Williamson retains the top spot!



⬆️ Steve Smith takes second place

⬆️ Henry Nicholls leaps into the top 10



Here's the latest update in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings ☝️#ICCRANKINGS pic.twitter.com/nliMxZQQGK — ICC (@ICC) January 12, 2021

Smith cheating vs India accusation rocks Sydney Test aftermath

Apart from batting, Steve Smith has also been in news for all the wrong reasons especially when he was caught cheating in Sydney Test during India's innings. On Monday, Smith was caught on the stump camera while scrubbing Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's guard four times during the drinks break in the first session.

Although Pant had to change his guard again because of Smith's antics, he batted exceptionally well in the second innings and took Australian bowlers to the cleaners, being able to successfully pile the pressure back on the hosts. The video of the incident went viral on social media in no time.

According to Indian supporters, Smith decided to use cheap tactics to stop an opposition batsman again. Back in 2018, he was involved in infamous 'Sandpapergate scandal' following which Smith was banned from all forms of cricket for a year while also being banished from captaincy.

