India Vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Highlights: IND Win Match By 7 Wickets And Clinch Series

While speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma said, "Great effort from the entire unit. Wasn't the easiest of conditions but the way we applied ourselves was amazing. We know their quality of batting, they played some good shots to start with. But I kept telling the boys that it is all about one wicket. But we showed great application and temperament to restrict them. The quality of the bench has been amazing. They have been performing consistently whenever they get the chance. It is important for me to give them the freedom. The external matters will take care of themselves. It is a young team and the guys haven't played a lot of games. It is important that the guys get time in the middle. It is early to think about changes in the next game. Whatever suits team India, we'll do that. We need to make sure we look after the guys who are playing now. They haven't played a lot either. For the guys who haven't played, their time will come, there are a lot of T20s. Harshal has done it time and again, he is a very skillful bowler. Even in these conditions, he used the slower ball really well."
While speaking after the match, Tim Southee said, "Credit to India, they pulled it back nicely after the first six overs. They played better cricket and didn't give us a chance with the bat as well. It was wet for both teams and it was only slightly more in the second innings. We knew dew would be a factor, but India were too good on this day. We will now go to a new venue, a quick turnaround, and we'll assess when we get to Kolkata."
While speaking after the game, KL Rahul said, "I think we really did pull the game back after the first 6 overs, the bowlers had a discussion midway and decided maybe change of pace will work and they have to be brave with the ball and bluff the batsman a couple of times. Wicket was really good and the ball was soaking wet, so it was hard for the bowlers to bowl as well and initially it didn't grip as much as we thought it would and we played around with the field and really happy that we could restrict New Zealand for 150 odd after the kind of start they got."
Team India demonstrated a dominant display against New Zealand as they chased down the target of 154 runs in just 17.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. Rishabh Pant ended the match with two sixes off James Neesham's bowling. With this win, the Men in Blue clinched the three-match T20I series.
New Zealand's stand-in captain Tim Southee was the pick amongst the bowlers as he ended his spell with three wickets, having conceded just 16 runs in four overs. No other Blackcaps bowler has managed to pick up a wicket so far.
Suryakumar Yadav walks back after scoring just one run off two deliveries by Tim Southee. Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
Team India's new T20I captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed by Tim Southee after scoring a fantastic 55 off just 36 deliveries. Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in.
Team India's new T20I captain Rohit Sharma scored a fantastic 50 with a six. His innings included one four and five sixes. After 15 overs, the Men in Blue have scored 134/1. India now require just 20 runs to win the match and seal the series from the last 30 deliveries.
In-form KL Rahul was dismissed for 65 runs off 49 deliveries by Tim Southee, with Glenn Phillips picking up the catch.
Players involved in most 100+ partnerships in T20Is
Rohit Sharma: 13
Babar Azam/Martin Guptill: 12
David Warner: 11
Trent Boult and Adam Milne have so far had a night to forget against India as they have conceded several runs without picking up a wicket. Boult has conceded 31 runs in 3 overs at an economy of 10.30, while Milne has conceded 27 runs in 2 overs.
Team India seem to be in a real hurry to chase down the target of 154 runs in 20 overs as they brought up their 100 score in just 11.4 overs.
India need 54 runs in 50 balls.
KL Rahul smashed another T20 half-century to put India in the commanding position in a run-chase of 154 runs in 20 overs.
IND 91/0 (10.5)
India need 63 runs in 55 balls
With New Zealand trying hard in the field to block the boundaries, skipper Rohit Sharma finally broke the shackles and smashed Santner for two sixes. However, Rohit was given a lifeline in the same over as Trent Boult dropped his catch.
IND 79/0 (10)
India need 75 runs in 60 balls
ℝ𝕠 has now hit 4️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ sixes in international cricket! 🙌💙#OneFamily #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/mgsxXCQQNn— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 19, 2021
Rohit Sharma is the fastest to reach 450 international sixes. He reached the milestone in just 404 innings, surpassing Shahid Afridi's 487 innings record.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021
IND 63/0 (9)
Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are playing a solid in the middle as Team India si chasing the target of 154 in 20 overs.
IND 58/0 (8.2)
India need 96 runs in 70 balls
5⃣th 50 run partnership in a row between Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul 😎#INDvNZ #SaddaPunjab— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 19, 2021
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul bring up their 5th consecutive 50 opening stand. They've been commendable since becoming an opening pair.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 19, 2021
Fifty runs partnership between KL Rahul and Rohit, both has been in remarkable touch with KL Rahul dominating in this innings.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 19, 2021
IND 53/0 (7.1)
Team India's opener KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma weaved yet another 50 runs partnership off 43 deliveries. Courtesy of the partnership, India are in a commanding position.
IND 52/0 (7)
KL Rahul has had a blistering start to his innings as he has scored 34 runs off just 27 balls, an inning that has included four boundaries and one six.
Adam Milne has had a horrible start in the match as he conceded 15 runs off his first over, as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma continue to punish the bowlers.
India have scored 33 runs at the end of 4 overs. Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are in fine form with scores of 8 (5) and 23 (19) respectively).
After finishing a spell of 2/25, Harshal Patel said,
"It's a great feeling playing for the country. I love the game and the ultimate goal for any player is to play for the country, it's an honour, it's a privilege and I'm not going to take it for granted. Rahul (Dravid) sir has always told me that once you are done with the preparations, you gotta go out there and enjoy the game. After 9-10 years of domestic cricket and on the back of a good IPL I've reached here, so it's a satisfying moment for me."
KL Rahul is off to a blistering start as he has scored 15 runs off just 12 deliveries to help India's score increase to 16/0 after 2 overs.
KL Rahul seems to have carried on his form from the first match as he has already notched 11 runs off nine balls. India's score after 1.3 overs standings at 12/0.
After New Zealand set a target of 154 runs, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma began the chase.
Harshal Patel ended the day with a brilliant debut spell as he picked up two wickets and conceded just 25 runs in his four overs. Meanwhile, R Ashwin also chipped in with a wicket and conceded just 19 runs in his four overs.
The New Zealand posted 153 runs on the board in their 20 overs, giving India a target of 154 runs to chase. Harshal Patel ended the day with a brilliant debut spell as he picked up two wickets and conceded just 25 runs in his four overs.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally picked up his first wicket when he dismissed James Neesham, who had a slow start to his innings. The New Zealand all-rounder was dismissed for three runs of 12 balls. The Indian pacer has conceded 39 runs in his four-over spell.
Harshal Patel picked up his second wicket on his debut as he dismissed in-form Glenn Phillips, who had scored 34 runs off just 21 deliveries.