India Vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Cricket Team News, More

The visiting New Zealand team is set to take on India in match 1 of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday, November 17. The match between these two teams is scheduled to start at 7.00 pm IST and will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Take a look at India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction, India vs New Zealand playing XI and other India vs New Zealand T20 match details.

Probable India vs New Zealand playing XI

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj

New Zealand

Tim Southee (c), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand fantasy tips

Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Lockie Ferguson, Deepak Chahar

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand team news

Team India has rested main players for the series with fresh faces given chance to prove their worth on the international stage. New Zealand on the other hand will miss the services of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson as they want to keep themselves fresh for the Test series against India.

India vs New Zealand Dream11 Prediction: India vs New Zealand match preview

Team India will be starting a new chapter with Rahul Dravid donning the coaching hat and Rohit Sharma leading the team as a full-time skipper for the very first time. Coming into the series both teams had a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. WHile India was knocked out in the Super 12 stage, New Zealand suffered heartbreak at the final hurdle. This series will be a chance for both teams, to shake off the T20 World Cup doissapoiintment.

Coming to Team India's squad Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad could make his India debut and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will have a point to prove after being left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup. In the bowling department Harshal Patel, who won the Purple Cap in IPL 2021, and Avesh Khan would be hoping to make their India debut in the very first match of the series itself. The match should be a great contest to watch.