India Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs NZ 2nd T20I In India, UK & US

After the 1st T20I in Wellington was abandoned due to rain, India is set to face New Zealand in the second match of the three-match T20I series. The series is an opportunity for Team India to find players who are more suited for the format following the semi-final exit from the recent T20 World Cup. Hardik Pandya is touted to take over the T20I captaincy in the future and the series will be yet another opportunity for him to prove his leadership qualities.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have a strong squad consisting of power hitters. For Kane Williamson, this is the chance to get back his fluency in terms of batting. The skipper hasn't had a great time in T20 cricket in the last one year or so and this series is a perfect opportunity for him to get back his rhythm. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match, we take a look at the live streaming details.

What time will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I begin?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. IST on Sunday, November 20.

Where will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The second T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place at Mount Maunganui.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand live telecast in India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I will be available on DD Sports in India.

The @BCCI team were welcomed with a Māori pōwhiri by the local Iwi upon arrival at @BayOvalOfficial yesterday.



The local Iwi who conducted the ceremony represent all three local iwi; Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga and Ngāti Ranginui.



📸 Jamie Troughton/Dscribe Media pic.twitter.com/bMb0jxNnoP — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 19, 2022

Where to catch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming will be available on the Amazon Prime Video app and website in India.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I live streaming in the UK?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand T20I series will be available on the Sky Sports app and website in the United Kingdom. In the UK, the match will begin at 6:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

Where to watch IND vs NZ live streaming in the US?

The live streaming of the IND vs NZ 2nd T20I will be available on the ESPN+ app and website in the United States. In the US, the match will begin at 1:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

India vs New Zealand: Full squads

India’s squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

New Zealand's squad for New Zealand T20Is: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.