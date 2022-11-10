IND Vs ENG: Wasim Jaffer Sends Request To UK PM Rishi Sunak Over Vaughan 'jinxing' India

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his witty posts on social media, trolled his good friend Michael Vaughan ahead of the semifinal clash between India and England. Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle to request UK's newly-sworn Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire, where Vaughan lives. Jaffer's comment came after Vaughan picked India as favourites to win the semifinal because of the absence of Mark Wood from England's playing XI.

IND vs ENG: Jaffer reacts to Vaughan's tweet

Vaughan has been accused by many cricket fans of jinxing the team that he predicts a win for on Twitter. He had famously predicted Australia to win their bilateral Test series against India in 2021. However, after losing the first match of the series, India made a stunning comeback and went on to win the series 2-1. Vaughan himself acknowledges his power to jinx the team to a loss as displayed by the former England captain in many of his past tweets.

Hi @RishiSunak! Kindly request you to put a mobile signal jammer in Yorkshire for next few hours. I'm sure it'll be seen as a goodwill gesture towards India. Thanks 🙏🏼😊 #INDvENG #T20WorldCup https://t.co/pxohSGNKHT — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2022

India vs England

As far as the ongoing semifinal is concerned, England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field first at Adelaide Oval. Batting first, India lost an early wicket in the form of KL Rahul, who was removed by Chris Woakes for 5 off 5 balls. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli then forged a crucial partnership of 47 runs before the former was dismissed by Chris Jordan for 27 off 28 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed early by Adil Rashid for 14 off 10 balls.

Kohli and Pandya then steadied the Indian innings with a 61-run partnership before the former was dismissed for 50 off 40 balls by Chris Jordan. Pandya also scored a half-century to help India finish at a score of

Image: @WasimJaffer/Twitter/Shutterstock