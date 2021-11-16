India Vs New Zealand: Rahul Dravid Gives Throwdowns To T20I Skipper Rohit Sharma; WATCH

Rahul Dravid on Monday joined Team India's training session after assuming charge as the new Head Coach ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand. India vs New Zealand three-match T20 series will kickstart from November 17 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. BCCI on Tuesday shared the videos of Team India's training under the guidance of Rahul Dravid. The India vs New Zealand T20 series will also mark the advent of Rohit Sharma as captain of the 'Men In Blue' in the short-ball format.

In the video shared by the BCCI, Rohit Sharma & Co can be seen getting into a groove ahead of the T20 series against New Zealand. The video also shows Rahul Dravid spending time with skipper Rohit Sharma in the nets. Dravid can be seen giving throwdown personally to Rohit Sharma in the nets.

New roles 👌

New challenges 👊

New beginnings 👍



Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @ImRo45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid. 👏 👏#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/a8zlwCREhl — BCCI (@BCCI) November 16, 2021

Indian squad for three-match T20I series against New Zealand

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

India vs New Zealand T20I & Test series

India will start the T20I series with New Zealand and then will lock horns with two test matches. While, the T20Is will be played on November 17 in Jaipur, November 19 in Ranchi, and November 21 in Kolkata, the two tests will be played in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium between November 25-29 and in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium between December 3-7.

BCCI on Friday announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming bilateral series against New Zealand. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has been named the skipper of the side for the first Test match in absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who will directly join the team for the second Test match in Mumbai. The last time when Kohli was rested and Rahane took over as captain, Rohit Sharma was named the vice-captain of Team India in Test matches. However, in absence of both Kohli and Rohit, Cheteshwar Pujara has been appointed the new vice-captain of the Test side.

Apart from Kohli and Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant are some of the notable names missing from the squad. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer and Prasidh Krishna have received their maiden Test call-up for the series against the Blackcaps. Karnataka cricketer KS Bharat has been included in the squad as a reserve wicketkeeper-batter in place Pant. Jayant Yadav, who has played 4 Test matches for India, has also found a place in the 16-member squad for the New Zealand series. Karnataka batter Mayank Agarwal, who was not part of the Test series against England, has been given a place in the squad.

(Image: BCCI/Twitter)