India Vs New Zealand: Reactions Pour In As Rohit Sharma And Co. Become New World No.1 Team

Team India moved up to the top of the ICC Men's ODI rankings following their dominating victory in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on January 24. The Men in Blue's 90-run victory in the final ODI in Indore meant that they completed a 3-0 clean sweep series win over the Blackcaps. With the Rohit Sharma-led side moving to the top of the ICC rankings, here is a look at how netizens reacted.

India vs New Zealand: Men in Blue move to top of rankings

Following their 3-0 series win over New Zealand, Team India have moved to the top of the ICC Men's ODI rankings with 114 points. England are currently in second with 113 points followed by Australia in third with 112 points. Meanwhile, New Zealand have dropped to fourth in the ICC rankings with 111 points following their dismal performance in the recently concluded series.

Rohit ends long wait for ton as India registers dominating series win

Rohit Sharma scored his first ODI hundred in three years while Shubman Gill continued his domination with another sublime ton as India completed a clean sweep with a 90-run win over New Zealand in the third match on Tuesday, January 24. Batsmen from both sides lit up the dead rubber clash as 680 runs were scored at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

Rohit (101 off 85 balls) got to the three-figure mark for the first time since January 2020 while Gill (112 off 78 deliveries) scored his fourth ODI hundred to take Team India to 385 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Following twin failures, the New Zealand top-order put up a much better show. Devon Conway (138) stitched crucial partnerships with various partners but Shardul Thakur (3/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/62) regularly struck to bowl out New Zealand for 295 runs in 41.2 overs.

