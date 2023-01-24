Split Captaincy? Here's What Rahul Dravid Had To Say About Team India's Future

India is all set to clash against New Zealand in the final ODI of the ongoing three-match series at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Tuesday. The Men in Blue head into the series finale on the back of an unassailable 2-0 lead and are looking to complete a memorable whitewash. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the reporters and shed light on the various aspects involving the team’s captaincy across formats.

On being asked about India’s split captaincy debate, Rahul remained tight-lipped and said, “Not that I am aware of. That’s a question you need to ask the selectors but as of now, I don’t think so”. It is pertinent to mention that India seems to be playing the waiting game for the national team captaincy. While speculations suggest Rohit Sharma will stop playing a format or two after the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023, Hardik Pandya is being seen as the leading candidate to replace him in T20Is and ODIs.

Succession plan for Team India's captaincy

On the other hand, KL Rahul will likely become the Test captain, completing the split captaincy. After leading India to T20I series wins against Ireland, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Hardik was promoted to the ODI vice-captaincy role in the ongoing series against the Kiwis. Meanwhile, speaking to InsideSport, a BCCI official revealed the succession plan and confirmed that Hardik landed Rohit’s deputy role in the ODIs, with the idea that he will become the captain going ahead.

“Of course, there is always a succession plan. But it’s not the time to talk about future captaincy. Rohit is our captain and anything after that will be discussed after World Cup. Rohit may take a call on his future after the World Cup. Hardik has been given the vice-captaincy of ODIs with the idea that he can take charge in future,” a senior BCCI official said.

"It's great to have Rohit Sharma leading the team"

Meanwhile, Dravid praised Rohit Sharma in front of the reporters and backed him as the skipper of the team. “Its great to have Rohit Sharma leading the team, he has an all-round game, when he is playing well, you can’t bowl fast & short at him, he take down the spinners – he has been fantastic, even in last few games, it has been terrific to see him bat,” said Dravid.