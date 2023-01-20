India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co. Penalised For Violation Of ICC Code Of Conduct

Team India have been given a substantial fine for maintaining a slow over rate in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on January 20. The Men in Blue were penalized 60% of their match fee after they were deemed to be three overs short of their target by the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees.

ICC gives Team India a hefty fine for slow over rate

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, Team India were fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over that they failed to bowl in the allotted time. Since they were deemed to be three overs short, they were charged 60% of their match fee. With Indian captain Rohit Sharma accepting the offence levelled by the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referees, there was no need for a formal hearing.

🚨 JUST IN: India have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first #INDvNZ ODI.



Details 👇https://t.co/HavBvJADyq — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2023

Gill's brilliant double-hundred gives Team India 1-0 lead

As for ongoing India vs New Zealand ODI series, the Men in Blue currently lead 1-0 after they registered a 12-run win in the first match. Shubman Gill was the star of the match after he smacked an outstanding double hundred to help Team India set New Zealand a target of 350 runs. Gill smacked 208 runs off just 149 deliveries, an inning that included 19 fours and nine sixes.

Even though Team India were fantatsic with the ball in reply, a solo effort from all-rounder Michael Bracewell almost got New Zealand over the line. Bracewell, who scored 140 runs off just 78 deliveries, was the last man to be dismissed. With Team India finally managing to dismiss Bracewell, they eked out a 12-run victory.

India vs New Zealand squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Srikar Bharat, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umran Malik

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Mark Chapman, Doug Bracewell, Jacob Duffy