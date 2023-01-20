India Predicted XI For 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand: Will Rohit Sharma And Co. Make Any Changes?

Team India had to battle quite hard to win the first One-Day International against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Michael Bracewell's fighting 140 of 78 balls almost took New Zealand over the line, but at last Shardul Thakur had the last laugh. At one point, it looked like even Shubman Gill's 208 would not prove to be enough, but Shardul Thakur kept his nerve in the last over and got Bracewell out.

After winning the first encounter, Team India will be high on confidence. Team India's batting looks quite balanced, though there are a few weak links in the bowling. On the other side, New Zealand's openers' focus will be on giving the team a start from the beginning and also strengthening their middle order. New Zealand's lower order looks sorted, but they are literally missing the heroics of Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

Let's take a look at Team India's Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs NZ: