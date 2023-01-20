India Predicted XI For 2nd ODI Vs New Zealand: Will Rohit Sharma And Co. Make Any Changes?

Team India had to battle quite hard to win the first One-Day International against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Michael Bracewell's fighting 140 of 78 balls almost took New Zealand over the line, but at last Shardul Thakur had the last laugh. At one point, it looked like even Shubman Gill's 208 would not prove to be enough, but Shardul Thakur kept his nerve in the last over and got Bracewell out.
After winning the first encounter, Team India will be high on confidence. Team India's batting looks quite balanced, though there are a few weak links in the bowling. On the other side, New Zealand's openers' focus will be on giving the team a start from the beginning and also strengthening their middle order. New Zealand's lower order looks sorted, but they are literally missing the heroics of Trent Boult and Tim Southee.
Let's take a look at Team India's Predicted XI for 2nd ODI vs NZ:
- Rohit Sharma: The India skipper, both as a captain and as a batsman, looked good in the first match and also got off to a good start in the first match. He would look to score big in the second match.
- Shubman Gill: Before the start of the first match, there was a question about who would open with Rohit in ODIs. Despite Ishan Kishan's double hundred against Bangladesh, he was benched and Gill played. Gill's double hundred in the first match has certainly shut his critics.
- Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli got out early in the last match. The former captain's performance in the last few ODIs has been exceptional, and he will look to score yet another ton in the next match.
- Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan did have a good day with the bat, but he has performed very well in his past outings. Team India will back Ishan Kishan again in the next match.
- Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav does not need any introduction, and he also held the Indian innings well from one end.
- Hardik Pandya: After a very long time, Team India has been able to find a perfect fast-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya. Pandya contributed with the bat but was expensive with the ball. He would like to improve his performance.
- Washington Sundar: Washington Sundar has done well with both bat and ball when given the opportunity. With India missing Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, Washington will play in the next match.
- Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur, often known as "Lord" Thakur, is a breakthrough bowler for Team India. Whenever the team has needed him, he has delivered. There is no question that he will not play in the next match.
- Kuldeep Yadav: After a rough patch, Kuldeep Yadav is back to taking wickets, and the way he is performing, he will again play in the next match.
- Umran Malik: Mohammed Shami bowled decently in the last match but looked a bit off-color. He was also struck in the hand, and Team India might rest him in the second ODI with Umran Malik coming in. Umran's pace might help Team India in the next match.
- Mohammed Siraj: Mohammed Siraj has been one of the top performers with the ball for Team India. Based on his performance, Team India might not replace him.