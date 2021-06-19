India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 2: Bad Light Plays Spoilsport, Stumps Day 2

India has lost three wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final. India lost two wickets before lunch and lost one in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara after the start of the second session. Kohli and Rahane are currently batting in the middle for India. While Kohli is batting at 20 off 69, Rahane has scored 4 off 15. Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Trent Boult have taken wickets for the Kiwis.