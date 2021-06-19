Last Updated:

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 2: Bad Light Plays Spoilsport, Stumps Day 2

Fans finally witnessed India vs New Zealand WTC Final on day 2, however, the rain continued to play spoilsport as out of 90 overs only 64.4 overs were bowled before umpires declared stumps

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
WTC final, WTC final 2021, Southampton weather, virat kohli, kane williamson, WTC final toss, WTC final score, India vs new zealand score, india vs ne

Image Credit: ICC

22:48 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Bad light plays spoilsport, Day 2 Stmps announced

IND 146/3 (64.4)

 

22:07 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Shane Warne slams Black Caps for not playing spinners

 

21:50 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Michael Vaughan predicts 'par score' in Southampton

 

21:30 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Bad lights halts play

IND 146/3 (64.4)

21:28 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Kohli-Rahane looking solid, weaves 50 runs partnership

IND 146/3 (64.4)

20:32 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Bad light suspends play; Kohli-Rahane remains unbeaten

IND 134/3 (58.4)

 

20:21 IST, June 19th 2021
Ind vs NZ: Session 3 begins, Kohli-Rahane looks to build a partnership

After the delayed start of session 3 of day 2, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are out on the crease and look to build a strong partnership. 

IND 125/3 (56.5)

 

20:08 IST, June 19th 2021
India vs New Zealand: Session 3 delayed due to bad light

IND 120/3 (55.3)

20:01 IST, June 19th 2021
Netizens Amazed By Dinesh Karthik's Commentary

After a rain-enforced delay to the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India and New Zealand stepped on to the Ageas Bowl to begin proceedings of the high-octane clash on Saturday as the sun shone bright at Southampton, albeit through the clouds. India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, now in England as a commentator, stunned fans with his wordplay and sharp remarks in the commentary box. 

Read Full Story Here

20:01 IST, June 19th 2021
Relive: Pujara Gets Nasty Helmet-shattering Blow From Wagner Bouncer

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway with Team India batting first against the all-pace attack of New Zealand. Although openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started India's innings solidly notching up a reasonable 50+ run partnership, the duo were dismissed before the lunch break. However, as soon as the second innings started, Cheteshwar Pujara was unsettled when he was hit hard by a fierce bouncer from Neil Wagner. 

Watch Video Here

19:49 IST, June 19th 2021
Shot of the Day

 

19:44 IST, June 19th 2021
India 120/3 as tea called early due to bad light

India was batting at 120/3 before the officials called for an early tea due to bad light in Southampton. India lost 1 wicket in the second session as it lost Cheteshwar Pujara to Trent Boult. Kohli and Rahane are still batting in the middle as the duo has scored 35 and 13 runs respectively. 

 

19:36 IST, June 19th 2021
India 118/3 after the end of 54 overs

India is currently batting at 118/3 after the end of the 54 overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are batting in the middle after the loss of three wickets. Kohli is batting at 35 off 93 balls and Rahane at 12 off 47 balls. 

19:21 IST, June 19th 2021
India 106/3 after the end of 50 overs

India is currently batting at 106/3 after the end of 50 overs. Kohli and Rahane are on the pitch holding up to the fiery New Zealand pace attack. Kohli has scored 27 runs, while Rahane has scored 8 runs.   

19:07 IST, June 19th 2021
India cross 100-run mark

After losing three wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final, India has finally crossed the 100-run mark. India is currently batting at 100/3 with Kohli and Rahane in the middle. Kohli has scored 23 off 72 balls and Rahane has scored 6 off 25 balls. 

 

18:57 IST, June 19th 2021
India 95/3 after the end of 45 overs

India has lost three wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final. India lost two wickets before lunch and lost one in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara after the start of the second session. Kohli and Rahane are currently batting in the middle for India. While Kohli is batting at 20 off 69, Rahane has scored 4 off 15. Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Trent Boult have taken wickets for the Kiwis. 

18:47 IST, June 19th 2021
Missed chance of a run-out

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was saved from getting run-out in the 42nd over of the match. Rahane touched the last ball of the over for a single but the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson got hold of it and attempted a run-out. Williamson missed the stumps as Rahane entered the crease with the help of a dive just in time.   

 

18:37 IST, June 19th 2021
India 91/3 after the end of 41 overs

India lost its first wicket after lunch as Cheteshwar Pujara had to return back to the pavilion after being dismissed lbw by Trent Boult. India batting at 91/3 after the end of 41 overs. Kohli is batting at 17 off 59, while Ajinkya Rahane has scored 3 off 1. 

18:32 IST, June 19th 2021
Boult dismisses Pujara

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has dismissed Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara for just 8 runs. India 88/3 in 40.2 overs. Pujara was dismissed lbw by Boult as the ball hit him directly on the pads. 

 

18:29 IST, June 19th 2021
India 87/2 after the end of 40 overs

India finished at 87/2 after the end of 40 overs. Kohli and Pujara are looking settled in the middle having played more than 50 balls each. Kohli is batting at 16 off 55, while Pujara at 8 off 53. 

18:23 IST, June 19th 2021
Kohli reaches 7,500 run-mark in Test cricket

Virat Kohli becomes the sixth Indian batsman and 42nd overall to score 7,500 runs in Test cricket. Kohli took 154 innings to reach the milestone, same as former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar.  

18:17 IST, June 19th 2021
India 78/2 after the end of 37 overs

India 78/2 after the end of 37 overs. Kohli and Pujara are still in the middle with 7 and 8 runs respectively under their belt. 

18:14 IST, June 19th 2021
Wagner knocks off Pujara's helmet

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner hit Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on his helmet during the 37th over of the first innings in the WTC final. The protective part of Pujara's helmet flew off as Wagner's nasty bouncer hit the back of his equipment. 

18:12 IST, June 19th 2021
de Grandhomme bowls another maiden

New Zealand all-rounder bowled his fifth maiden overs in the WTC final and his fourth consecutive maiden after the start of the second session on Day 2 of the Test. de Grandhomme has bowled 8 overs and has leaked just 15 runs at an average of 1.88. 

18:08 IST, June 19th 2021
India 78/2

Kohli and Pujara are still in the middle after the loss of two wickets in the first session. After the lunch break on Day 2 of the WTC final, India is at 78/2 with Kohli 7 for 36 and Pujara 8 for 42. 

18:03 IST, June 19th 2021
India 74/2 after the end of 34 overs

India is currently batting at 74/2 after the end of 34 overs. Kohli has scored 7 off 36, while Pujara has 4 off 36. 

18:01 IST, June 19th 2021
Pujara gets his first runs of WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his first runs of the World Test Championship final in the form of a boundary off Wagner's bowling. Pujara registered his first runs after facing 35 balls without scoring. 

17:57 IST, June 19th 2021
de Grandhomme beats Virat Kohli

Kohli failed to judge de Grandhomme's last ball of the 32nd over as it went directly to the hands of wicket-keeper BJ Watling after hitting the Indian skipper's pads. 

17:54 IST, June 19th 2021
Kohli scores his first after lunch

Kohli broke the rhythm of New Zealand bowlers after the lunch as he scored the first run following two back-to-back maiden overs and after five dot balls in the third. Kohli took a single off Wagner on the last ball of the 31st over.  

17:49 IST, June 19th 2021
New Zealand start with two back-to-back maiden overs

Kiwi bowlers have bowled two back-to-back maiden overs after the lunch break. Wagner and de Grandhomme started for the Blackcaps with two maiden as Kohli and Pujara take their time to score. India still at 69/2

