India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 2: Bad Light Plays Spoilsport, Stumps Day 2

Image Credit: ICC
Bad light plays spoilsport and that's stumps in Southampton!— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021
India finish day two on 146/3 with Virat Kohli on 44* and Ajinkya Rahane keeping him company on 29*.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/4vtSUyliQF pic.twitter.com/Xq9vD448Zk
IND 146/3 (64.4)
Very disappointed in Nz not playing a spinner in the #ICCWorldTestChampionship as this wicket is going to spin big with huge foot marks developing already. Remember if it seems it will spin. India make anything more than 275/300 ! The match is over unless weather comes in !— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2021
225 looks around par to me in Southampton … India have done very very well so far in these conditions not to have lost a lot more … #worldtestchampionshipfinal … Anyway it’s time for a G & T up north … #OnOn #INDvsNZ— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 19, 2021
UPDATE - Bad light stops play!#WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
That's a fine 50-run partnership between #TeamIndia Captain and his deputy.— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
Live - https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/9rE7eAUJra
We've had another interruption due to bad light.#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/G7oBvEx8uY— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
IND 134/3 (58.4)
After the delayed start of session 3 of day 2, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are out on the crease and look to build a strong partnership.
IND 125/3 (56.5)
UPDATE - Start of play in the final session has been delayed due to bad light.#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/PQH2dHiHq8— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
IND 120/3 (55.3)
After a rain-enforced delay to the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, India and New Zealand stepped on to the Ageas Bowl to begin proceedings of the high-octane clash on Saturday as the sun shone bright at Southampton, albeit through the clouds. India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, now in England as a commentator, stunned fans with his wordplay and sharp remarks in the commentary box.
The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) Final is underway with Team India batting first against the all-pace attack of New Zealand. Although openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started India's innings solidly notching up a reasonable 50+ run partnership, the duo were dismissed before the lunch break. However, as soon as the second innings started, Cheteshwar Pujara was unsettled when he was hit hard by a fierce bouncer from Neil Wagner.
You could feel the excitement as the World Test Championship Final got underway!— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021
OPPO Shot of the Day 📸@OPPOIndia | #WTC21 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/H1aI8gBxzZ
India was batting at 120/3 before the officials called for an early tea due to bad light in Southampton. India lost 1 wicket in the second session as it lost Cheteshwar Pujara to Trent Boult. Kohli and Rahane are still batting in the middle as the duo has scored 35 and 13 runs respectively.
Tea in Southampton ☕️— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021
Bad light brings an engrossing session of cricket to an end with India on 120/3. #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/HWCaCiavXm pic.twitter.com/6OMmMi3eRe
India is currently batting at 118/3 after the end of the 54 overs. Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane are batting in the middle after the loss of three wickets. Kohli is batting at 35 off 93 balls and Rahane at 12 off 47 balls.
India is currently batting at 106/3 after the end of 50 overs. Kohli and Rahane are on the pitch holding up to the fiery New Zealand pace attack. Kohli has scored 27 runs, while Rahane has scored 8 runs.
After losing three wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final, India has finally crossed the 100-run mark. India is currently batting at 100/3 with Kohli and Rahane in the middle. Kohli has scored 23 off 72 balls and Rahane has scored 6 off 25 balls.
💯 runs up on the board for 🇮🇳— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane are battling it out in the middle as the @BLACKCAPS keep the pressure up.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/3zFT52GWyD pic.twitter.com/QTEEWCY9cq
India has lost three wickets on Day 2 of the WTC final. India lost two wickets before lunch and lost one in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara after the start of the second session. Kohli and Rahane are currently batting in the middle for India. While Kohli is batting at 20 off 69, Rahane has scored 4 off 15. Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, and Trent Boult have taken wickets for the Kiwis.
India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was saved from getting run-out in the 42nd over of the match. Rahane touched the last ball of the over for a single but the New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson got hold of it and attempted a run-out. Williamson missed the stumps as Rahane entered the crease with the help of a dive just in time.
Superman Williamson 🦸♂️ #WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/PoN176SiBQ— ICC (@ICC) June 19, 2021
India lost its first wicket after lunch as Cheteshwar Pujara had to return back to the pavilion after being dismissed lbw by Trent Boult. India batting at 91/3 after the end of 41 overs. Kohli is batting at 17 off 59, while Ajinkya Rahane has scored 3 off 1.
New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has dismissed Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara for just 8 runs. India 88/3 in 40.2 overs. Pujara was dismissed lbw by Boult as the ball hit him directly on the pads.
Final. 40.2: WICKET! C Pujara (8) is out, lbw Trent Boult, 88/3 https://t.co/CmrtWsugSK #INDvNZ #WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021
India finished at 87/2 after the end of 40 overs. Kohli and Pujara are looking settled in the middle having played more than 50 balls each. Kohli is batting at 16 off 55, while Pujara at 8 off 53.
Virat Kohli becomes the sixth Indian batsman and 42nd overall to score 7,500 runs in Test cricket. Kohli took 154 innings to reach the milestone, same as former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar.
India 78/2 after the end of 37 overs. Kohli and Pujara are still in the middle with 7 and 8 runs respectively under their belt.
New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner hit Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara on his helmet during the 37th over of the first innings in the WTC final. The protective part of Pujara's helmet flew off as Wagner's nasty bouncer hit the back of his equipment.
New Zealand all-rounder bowled his fifth maiden overs in the WTC final and his fourth consecutive maiden after the start of the second session on Day 2 of the Test. de Grandhomme has bowled 8 overs and has leaked just 15 runs at an average of 1.88.
Kohli and Pujara are still in the middle after the loss of two wickets in the first session. After the lunch break on Day 2 of the WTC final, India is at 78/2 with Kohli 7 for 36 and Pujara 8 for 42.
India is currently batting at 74/2 after the end of 34 overs. Kohli has scored 7 off 36, while Pujara has 4 off 36.
Cheteshwar Pujara has finally found his first runs of the World Test Championship final in the form of a boundary off Wagner's bowling. Pujara registered his first runs after facing 35 balls without scoring.
Kohli failed to judge de Grandhomme's last ball of the 32nd over as it went directly to the hands of wicket-keeper BJ Watling after hitting the Indian skipper's pads.
Kohli broke the rhythm of New Zealand bowlers after the lunch as he scored the first run following two back-to-back maiden overs and after five dot balls in the third. Kohli took a single off Wagner on the last ball of the 31st over.
Kiwi bowlers have bowled two back-to-back maiden overs after the lunch break. Wagner and de Grandhomme started for the Blackcaps with two maiden as Kohli and Pujara take their time to score. India still at 69/2