India Vs Pakistan World Cup Match To Undergo A Reschedule? Here's What We Know So Far

The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 is set to begin with a repeat of the 2019 edition final, England vs New Zealand in October, later this year. While a total of 10 venues across India host the showpiece event, the tournament opener will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. Meanwhile, the much-awaited India vs Pakistan match is also scheduled to be held at the same venue 10 days later.

3 Things You Need To Know

A total of 48 matches will be played at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

England will be the defending champions in the 2023 ODI World Cup

The World Cup is being hosted in India for the first time since 2011

Is India vs Pakistan running the risk of getting rescheduled?

The India vs Pakistan rivalry has emerged as one of the most ferocious rivalries in recent history. The fans were in for a treat after the announcement was made for the upcoming clash of the arch-nemesis. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat was revealed to be hosting the classic rivalry. But it looks like the plans could be in jeopardy.

[Virender Sehwag, Jay Shah, Muttiah Muralitharan and Geoff Allardice, right and pose with the men’s cricket World Cup trophy; Image: AP]

As per ANI, The India-Pakistan match is expected to be rescheduled for October 14. It was initially set for October 15. Security authorities recommend the BCCI on the basis that the commencement of Navratri coincides with the match day. It could be a hassle for the ones who intend to watch the game live, as they might have pre-booked their stay in Ahmedabad for the 15th.

More details about the 2023 ODI World Cup

A total of 10 teams will be fighting at the biggest stage of cricket, eyeing the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup. A total of 48 matches will be played in the tournament, including two semi-finals and the summit clash. While the league stage will be played from October 5 to November 12, the semi-finals will be played on November 15 and 16, followed by the final on November 19. India will be eyeing their first ICC title since 2013, when they won the ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni’s leadership.