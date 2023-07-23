'It Was A Serious Accident': Ex-India Pacer Opens Up On Rishabh Pant's World Cup Return

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant played his last international series against Bangladesh in December 2022 and since then has been out of cricketing action. Pant was returning to his home in Roorkee when he met with a deadly car accident near Haridwar on December 30, 2022. Soon after his accident, Rishabh was given immediate medical assistance and later shifted to Mumbai for further treatment.

3 things you need to know

After the deadly accident, Pant went under several surgeries and is going through a rehabilitation period in the NCA

Pant is expected to get fit by the end of 2023

Rishabh Pant missed IPL 2023, WTC 2023 Final and is also expected to be ruled out from CWC 2023

Ishant Sharma gives his opinion on Rishabh Pant's availability for CWC 2023

(Team India batter Rishabh Pant while playing against Bangladesh in December 2022 / Image: AP)

Veteran Team India fast bowler Ishant Sharma who is currently part of the Jio Cinema commentary panel opened up about Rishabh Pant's availability in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Ishant believes that Rishabh's return to the Indian team till the ODI World Cup is not possible and he will take a lot of time to recover from his injury.

I feel we might not see Rishabh Pant in the next IPL as well because it is not a small injury. It was a very serious accident. He has just started batting and wicketkeeping. To run and turn after that, there are a lot of things, which is not easy for a wicketkeeper and a batter.

Ishant Sharma added

The good thing is that he didn't have a second surgery. If he had undergone a second surgery, he would have been out for even longer. He has had one surgery now but I don't think he will be fit for the World Cup for sure. Hopefully, if he gets fit for the IPL, it will be great.

As reported by BCCI, Rishabh Pant went through multiple injuries after the deadly car accident and had several cuts on his forehead. Pant also had a ligament tear in his right knee and abrasions on his back. He also sustained many injuries in the other body parts as well.