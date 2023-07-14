'He Will Have To Change': Ex-India Opener Points Out Major Flaw In Shubman Gill's Batting

Team India is off to a fresh start in India vs West Indies bilateral series as they started their 1st Test encounter on July 12, 2023. The first two Test days have been successful for India, as they might take a breath of relief after youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal scored his first 100 in the White jersey as the country eyes their first ICC trophy since 2013 and has a huge chance this year as they will be hoisting the ODDI World Cup in October.

3 things you need to know

India are leading the first Test by 162 runs

Captain Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 100 each in the 1st Test of IND vs WI

Virat Kohli (36) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (143) will start day 3 of the 1st Test of IND vs WI

Shubman Gill didn’t start off well in India vs West Indies 1st Test

Team India demonstrated their supremacy over the West Indies in the first Test of the series, played in Dominica, by taking a dominating lead at the close of Day 2. With eight remaining wickets in the first innings, they successfully built a commanding 162-run advantage. Yashasvi Jaiswal's and Rohit Sharma's outstanding hundreds were the high points of India's batting effort (143* and 103), respectively. Their outstanding performances boosted the team to a commanding lead, and skipper Virat Kohli (36*), who was still unbroken at the end of the play, aimed to increase the margin even more.

Shubman Gill's placement at number three was a significant adjustment to India's batting order. After Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the squad and Yashasvi Jaiswal was elevated to start the innings in his first Test match, this change was made. Gill, the young batsman with a promising future, was sadly unable to make use of this chance. He only faced 11 balls before being caught by spinner Jomel Warrican, and he only managed to score 6 runs. Alick Athaneze caught the ball that Gill edged while attempting a defensive stroke, leading to his expulsion.

Aakash Chopra had a huge piece of advice for Shubman Gill

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra talked in detail about Shubman Gill’s small stint on the crease and pointed out his big weakness in the star batter’s style of play, particularly in the Test format. Chopra believes Gill has “hard hands” while playing, even when he hits a defending shot, and that could be very dangerous for the batsman.

It is difficult at No. 3, and Shubman Gill would know it. He has played as an opener majorly in the past. He came at No. 3 after a very long partnership, and I've noticed he plays with hard hands. If you remember the Indore Test (against Australia), he went similarly hard and the ball carried towards Smith, He will have to change that shot, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He's a great player otherwise,

Chopra claimed that in Test cricket, Gill should play in a more defensive manner, handle the bat well, not have hard hands, and appreciate the player’s abilities and talent.