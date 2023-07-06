'I am sure': Ambati Rayudu names one player who be a 'super' all-format player for India

Quick links:
Ambati Rayudu during IPL 2023 (Image: PTI)
Former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairperson of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Tuesday, four months after the position was made vacant by Chetan Sharma. On his first day in office, Agarkar and his team were tasked to choose India’s T20I side for the series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA. The Indian Test team is already in the Caribbean islands for the two-match Test series which marks the beginning of India’s tour.
The Ajit Agarkar-led Senior Men’s Selection Committee announced a 15-man squad for the five-match T2OI series against West Indies on Wednesday. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued to remain absent from the T20 scheme of things, Hardik Pandya was yet again handed the captaincy role. At the same time, youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were notable players to be included in the T20I squad for the first time.
𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐀𝐊 𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐠𝐚𝐲𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 🇮🇳💙#OneFamily #TeamIndia #WIvIND @TilakV9 pic.twitter.com/URerz5JVbO— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 5, 2023
As the squad was revealed, reactions to the same took over the Internet. While Tilak received congratulatory messages for his maiden callup, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence from the team was rued by many. Among the big names, Suryakumar Yadav and Ambati Rayudu congratulated the Mumbai Indians finisher for the achievement, while renowned cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle tried to analyze why Ruturaj and Rinku were left out. Here’s a look at the reactions.
Congratulations on your maiden T20I call up @TilakV9 🤩— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 5, 2023
So happy and excited for you🤗
Hearty congratulations @TilakV9 on being picked for the Indian team.. I am sure you will have a super career in every format for India.. wishing you all the very best..— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) July 6, 2023
Bit hard on Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. I guess the moment they settled, understandably, on Jaiswal & Gill, and wanted Ishan as a keeper, there was no room for Gaikwad. With Rinku, it was a straight call between him and Tilak Varma. Very difficult choice to make. Sometimes when you…— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2023
India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar