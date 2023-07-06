'I am sure': Ambati Rayudu names one player who be a 'super' all-format player for India

Former India allrounder Ajit Agarkar was appointed as the chairperson of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Tuesday, four months after the position was made vacant by Chetan Sharma. On his first day in office, Agarkar and his team were tasked to choose India’s T20I side for the series against West Indies in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA. The Indian Test team is already in the Caribbean islands for the two-match Test series which marks the beginning of India’s tour.

3 Things You Need To Know

India’s Test series against West Indies will begin on July 12

India will then face WI in a three-match ODI series starting on July 27

Both teams will lock horns in a five-match T20I series, beginning on August 3

No Virat and Rohit in Hardik Pandya-led T20I side as youngsters get a go

The Ajit Agarkar-led Senior Men’s Selection Committee announced a 15-man squad for the five-match T2OI series against West Indies on Wednesday. While Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continued to remain absent from the T20 scheme of things, Hardik Pandya was yet again handed the captaincy role. At the same time, youngsters Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were notable players to be included in the T20I squad for the first time.

As the squad was revealed, reactions to the same took over the Internet. While Tilak received congratulatory messages for his maiden callup, Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s absence from the team was rued by many. Among the big names, Suryakumar Yadav and Ambati Rayudu congratulated the Mumbai Indians finisher for the achievement, while renowned cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle tried to analyze why Ruturaj and Rinku were left out. Here’s a look at the reactions.

Congratulations on your maiden T20I call up @TilakV9 🤩

So happy and excited for you🤗 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 5, 2023

Hearty congratulations @TilakV9 on being picked for the Indian team.. I am sure you will have a super career in every format for India.. wishing you all the very best.. — ATR (@RayuduAmbati) July 6, 2023

Bit hard on Gaikwad and Rinku Singh. I guess the moment they settled, understandably, on Jaiswal & Gill, and wanted Ishan as a keeper, there was no room for Gaikwad. With Rinku, it was a straight call between him and Tilak Varma. Very difficult choice to make. Sometimes when you… — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 6, 2023

What does India's T20I side against West Indies look like?

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar