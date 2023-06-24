India Vs West Indies: How The Current Set-up Has Made A Mockery Of Vice-captain's Role

Why you're reading this: The position of vice-captain in the Indian Test team has been marred by inconsistency and confusion, resembling a game of musical chairs, where the post is being passed on from one player to another on a regular basis. The BCCI on Friday announced the squads for the upcoming Test and ODI series against the West Indies. One of the most notable developments is the re-elevation of Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the Test team.

India and West Indies are slated to lock horns in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20 International games

The series is scheduled to commence on July 12 with a Test match at Windsor Park in Dominica

The BCCI is yet to announce the squad for the five T20Is, two of which will be played in the US

Full timeline explaining the mockery of the vice-captain's position

In September 2021, Ajinkya Rahane was seen as the ideal deputy to Virat Kohli in Test cricket, with expectations that he would eventually take over as Test captain. However, his inconsistent batting raised doubts about his place in the team, eventually leading to his removal as vice-captain.

In November 2021, Cheteshwar Pujara was appointed as the vice-captain for the first Test against New Zealand at home. This was immediately after the 2021 T20 World Cup, where Kohli announced his resignation as T20I captain.

By December 2021, reports emerged that either Rohit Sharma or KL Rahul could become the next vice-captain of the Indian Test team, as Rahane was no longer an automatic choice.

In December 2021, KL Rahul became the vice-captain of the Indian Test team in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma before the South Africa tour.

In January 2022, Rahul led the Test team for the first time when Virat Kohli was not fully fit. Kohli resigned from Test captaincy after the series, taking the blame for the loss.

In February 2022, Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain of the Test team and Jasprit Bumrah was named his deputy for a series against Sri Lanka.

In June 2022, Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID-19 before the one-off Test match against England, leading to Jasprit Bumrah being named as the captain and Rishabh Pant as the vice-captain. Mayank Agarwal was added to the Test squad as cover for Rohit but has disappeared from the setup since.

In that same Test match, Cheteshwar Pujara played but was not named the vice-captain by the BCCI or the team management. Hanuma Vihari batted at the number three spot while Rahane was not part of the squad.

In December 2022, when Rohit was again injured, KL Rahul was reinstated as the Test captain for the Bangladesh series, and Pujara was named as the vice-captain, despite Rishabh Pant's availability in the squad.

Meanwhile, amid the chaos, Shreyas Iyer was selected as a replacement for Rahane. He showcased his talent with impressive performances, including a century against New Zealand in November 2021, notable scores against Sri Lanka in the Pink Ball Test in March 2022, and crucial innings against Bangladesh in December 2022. However, before the first BGT Test, Iyer got injured, allowing Suryakumar Yadav to make his debut, but he failed to leave a mark and is currently out of the picture.

Rahane showed his brilliance with a crucial inning of 89 and 46 in the WTC Final. Now, Rahane has once again been named as the vice-captain of the Test team, bringing the situation full circle. This inconsistency in appointing the vice-captain reflects a lack of vision or roadmap for Indian cricket in the future. The BCCI and the team management, including head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma, appear responsible for the sightless approach.

