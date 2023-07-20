Rohit Sharma Drops Huge Statement On Transition Of Indian Cricket: 'Our Role Is Important'

India prepares for its second Test against the West Indies on Thursday, which will be the final test of the India vs West Indies series. The 1st Test emerged as a victory for Rohit Sharma’s team, which aims to bounce back from the loss to Australia last month in the World Test Championship 2023.

3 things you need to know

India won the first Test against West Indies by 141 runs and an innings

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal both scored a historic century in the 1st Test

India vs West Indies 2nd Test starts today in Trinidad

Captain Rohit Sharma believes in a team transition soon

The Indian squad displayed its prowess in the opening game of the current World Test Championship cycle by crushing the West Indies by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ishan Kishan made their Test debuts, and Jaiswal stole the show by scoring an incredible century in his first innings of Test cricket and scoring an astounding 171 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, demonstrated his bowling skills by taking a staggering 12 wickets throughout the game, including a five-wicket haul in each of the two innings.

The hosts struggled with the bat, and India's overwhelming performance resulted in the Test being completed in just three days. As the teams prepare for the second Test, which is set to begin on Thursday in Port of Spain, the unpredictability of the weather adds an element of anticipation to the selection of the starting XI for both sides. Nonetheless, India's captain, Rohit Sharma, feels that no big changes would be made to the team's composition, demonstrating trust in the current playing XI.

What did Rohit Sharma say about the starting XI?

Talking to the BCCI reporters, the Indian skipper reported:

In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don't have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don't think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision, Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it's up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team.

There is a chance that the pace attack for the second Test will change because of the spinners' strong performance. There are several players vying for spots in the starting lineup, including Navdeep Saini, Mukesh Kumar, and star all-rounder Axar Patel, who might get a chance to play in the last Test.

The team's captain, Rohit Sharma, was pleased with how young players, like Yashasvi Jaiswal, took advantage of their opportunities. Jaiswal impressively scored 171 runs on his Test debut. Rohit accepted that the induction of youthful talent into the Indian cricket squad would occur sooner or later, and he emphasised the importance of experienced players in guiding and assisting the younger generation.