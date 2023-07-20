India is set to face the West Indies for the 2nd and final Test against the West Indies on Thursday, as they are facing them in a bilateral series to prepare for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year. After a disappointing World Test Championship final against Australia, the Indian cricket team got hope after a beautiful display of class from Indian youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal in the 1st Test of IND vs WI.

Jaiswal is appreciated by the cricket legend

Following his outstanding performance in his maiden Test during the present series between the West Indies and India in the Caribbean, renowned South African batsman AB de Villiers expressed respect for Yashasvi Jaiswal, the promising Indian opener. In his debut international encounter for India, Jaiswal wowed everyone with a spectacular century that helped Rohit Sharma and his side secure a comfortable victory at Windsor Park in Dominica.

Jaiswal's maiden Test also included a record-breaking partnership with skipper Rohit, confirming his status as an international emerging star. His outstanding batting performance drew acclaim from cricket fans all across the world. Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers praised Jaiswal's batting abilities, stating that he gave an outstanding performance in India's first Test against the West Indies.

What did Ab de Villiers say about Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Talking on his YouTube channel, Ab de Villiers stated:

The player who stood out for me was Yashasvi Jaiswal. Right at the top of the order, in his first Test, it does not happen every day that a youngster plays his first Test and scores a century. The first time I saw him play in the IPL, I knew there was something special about him. You could look at him and feel how much time he has to face the ball, He has a lot of time. He is a nice, tall left-hander, the pace is not going to bother him. He has got time to make decisions and play, both against pace and spin. He is a very talented youngster, a very hot prospect for the future for Team India and I am happy to see him score that century in that match,

Jaiswal made an immediate impression in his debut outing, hitting an incredible 171 runs off 387 balls, breaking many Dominica records. The teenage opener broke the record for facing the most balls in a Test debut, becoming India's 17th hitter to score a century on debut. Jaiswal also became the sixth youngest player in Test cricket history to get a 150 on debut at the age of 21. India overpowered the West Indies, winning by an innings and 141 runs, owing to centuries from Rohit and Jaiswal. The youth prodigy was duly selected Player of the Match for his outstanding batting effort.