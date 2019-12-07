India Vs West Indies First T20I: A Statistical Round-up After The High-scoring Thriller

Team India hammered West Indies in the opening T20I to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Riding on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 from just 50 balls, the home side easily chased down West Indies' target with eight balls to spare. Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. West Indies posted a humungous 207 in their 20 overs. It was successfully chased down by the Indian batting line-up. The T20I action will now shift to Thiruvananthapuram for the second game on December 8. On the aftermath of team India’s win, let’s take a look at some of the interesting stats that emerged from their recent high-scoring encounter.

India vs West Indies 1st T20I: A statistical round-up

Indian captain Virat Kohli brought up his 23rd T20I half-century and currently holds the record for most 50+ scores in the format. He eclipsed Rohit Sharma’s 22 fifty+ scores (18x50s and 4x100s) with his recent match-winning effort. Virat Kohli also closed in on Rohit Sharma in the list of all-time leading run-scorers in T20Is. Virat Kohli (2,544 runs) is now just 3 runs away from his deputy who currently tops the charts with 2,547 runs.

Virat Kohli’s unbeaten 94 off 50 balls was also his highest ever T20I score. His previous highest was 90 (55 balls) against Australia in 2016. Prior to this innings, Virat Kohli averaged an exact 50 in the shortest format of the game. The Indian captain holds an average of 51.91 and is currently the only batsmen in the world to average over 50 in all three formats of the game.

India chased down West Indies' 207-5 with eight balls to spare. This was also India’s highest-ever successful run chase in T20 internationals.

When on 26*, KL Rahul scored his 1000th run in all T20I fixtures. KL Rahul was eventually dismissed for 62 after bringing up his seventh half-century. With this innings, KL Rahul became the seventh Indian batsmen to cross the 1,000 run mark in T20I matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal picked up two West Indian wickets to finish the game with figures of 4-0-36-2. Chahal is now the joint highest wicket-taker with Ravichandran Ashwin, among all Indian bowlers in T20Is. Both bowlers share the top spot with 52 wickets each, but Chahal has achieved the feat in 11 fewer matches.

India win!



Another wonderfully paced run-chase led by Virat Kohli, who also had some fun during his innings 📝



The Indian captain hit 94*, his highest score In T20Is 💪 #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/v3bQcRjbMC — ICC (@ICC) December 6, 2019

