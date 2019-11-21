India-West Indies Mumbai T20I In Doubt? Police Says Can't Provide Security

The Mumbai Police has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that police security cannot be provided for the India-West Indies T20 International match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6 because of other commitments on the same day. According to the police, security cannot be provided owing to various programs of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas to be carried out during the same time.

'As of now, there is no change in plan'

Earlier on Thursday, MCA said that there is no plan to shift the match out of the city adding that the association is waiting for clearance from Mumbai police so the final call can be taken in the matter. "We are meeting with the police in this regard and we are waiting for the clearance from their side. As of now, there is no change in plan. Everything is per schedule," MCA sources had said. Mumbai Police had reportedly asked the MCA to shift the match out of the city, expressing their inability to deploy adequate police force for the game. The scheduled match on December 6 would be clashing with the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and many people would come out in big numbers to celebrate the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'.

'A final decision would be taken soon'

“We have conveyed to the MCA that on December 6 we are quite pre-occupied as far as the deployment of security bandobast is concerned. No meeting of association officials with either CP or Jt CP (law & order) has been held so far but will be held soon. The dialogue is on with them and after the meeting, a final decision would be taken,” a senior police officer said. The services of around 1,200 police personnel and 300 traffic personnel are needed for an international cricket match in Mumbai. The Wankhede Stadium is one of the most popular cricket grounds in the country and is normally sold out for most international matches involving India. India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against each other and the squad of the Men in Blue is slated to be announced later on Monday. The first T20I is scheduled to be played on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium.

