'India Will Be Hard To Beat': Mohammad Kaif Underlines Jasprit Bumrah's Significance In WC

Jasprit Bumrah has established himself as one of the most skillful and impactful fast bowlers in contemporary cricket. With his unique bowling action characterized by a lightning-fast run-up and an unorthodox release, Bumrah consistently challenges batsmen with his deceptive pace, accuracy, and ability to generate unplayable deliveries. His mastery of variations, including the lethal yorker and cleverly disguised slower balls, makes him a potent bowler in all formats of the game.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India from Oct 5 to Nov 19

India has not won a single ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy

The last time India lifted the ODI World Cup was back in 2011 with Dhoni

Mohammed Kaif on Jasprit Bumrah's importance

Mohammed Kaif expressed his belief that India's bowling unit would greatly benefit from the inclusion of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, provided he maintains his fitness for the upcoming World Cup. Bumrah has been sidelined since July 2022 due to a back injury. Kaif also cited the recent performances of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj, adding that they have been doing well for India. Kaif said if Bumrah comes back into the squad, India will be a hard team to defeat.

Kaif said in DD India:

If we can add Bumrah in the squad, he has been injured for the last few months now, now they are saying he might be back for the Asia Cup, so it's good news. I think we need Bumrah. I hope Bumrah comes back and then India will be hard to beat at home. Siraj and Shami have been doing well recently. If you add Bumrah, you will be a great bowling side.

Jasprit Bumrah's sheer skill, passion, and dedication make him an invaluable asset to the Indian cricket team, and his presence adds a whole new dimension to their formidable bowling attack.

It is noteworthy that Jasprit Bumrah has been absent from all major tournaments in recent years, which includes the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022. Bumrah also missed the World Test Championship final for India in June. He did not participate in the IPL either. Nevertheless, if Bumrah maintains his fitness for the 50-over Asia Cup 2023, there is a high probability of his participation in the forthcoming ODI World Cup.

