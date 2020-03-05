India Women Should Play Fearless Cricket To Win T20 World Cup: Jhulan Goswami

Former India Women captain Jhulan Goswami has backed India Women to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Goswami believes that the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian contingent has the firepower to go all the way. India Women qualified for the final after the IND W vs ENG W semi-final was abandoned due to rain.

Also Read: India Women's Thrilling Journey To First-ever Women's T20 World Cup Final

IND W vs ENG W: Former captain Jhulan Goswami backs India for World Cup glory

Former India Women captain Jhulan Goswami has put her hopes firmly behind the team as they look to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title. Goswami believes that it is excellent news that India Women have qualified for the final. The 35-year old said that India Women have dominated the tournament so far. She added that washouts are a part and parcel of the game. This is India Women’s first appearance in the final after seven unsuccessful attempts.

Congrats Team on reaching the final! You guys deserved it after a superb performance in the group stage. Just one more game to go. Good luck! 👍🏽 #INDvENG @BCCIWomen @BCCI @T20WorldCup @ICC — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) March 5, 2020

Also Read: IND W Vs ENG W Live: Harmanpreet Kaur Laments Lack Of Reserve Day After Washed Out SF

IND W vs ENG W: Goswami says India should continue playing 'fearless' cricket

India Women had never beaten England Women in the T20 World Cup. The IND W vs ENG W washout meant that Harmanpreet Kaur’s side had one less barrier to cross. Jhulan Goswami, who was part of the India Women team that lost the 2017 50-over World Cup final to England, said that India Women should continue playing fearlessly. They should not get bogged down by the pressure of playing in the final. Goswami admits there will be a lot of pressure on the ‘Women In Blue’ but handling the pressure is key to winning the World Cup.

Also Read: Shafali Verma Poses After Superb Batting Vs SL, Netizens Cheer For India Star

IND W vs ENG W: Jhulan Goswami believes World Cup final will be a great advertisement for women's cricket

Jhulan Goswami, who is the only player to take more than 200 wickets in women's one-day internationals, said that India reaching the final is an achievement. She added that the final in Melbourne will be a massive advertisement for women’s cricket in India and across the globe. The former India Women captain believes that the summit clash would be a massive spectacle. Therefore, she expects a full house. India Women will face off against hosts Australia Women at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Also Read: Shafali Verma Jumps 19 Places To Become No.1 Batswoman In Latest ICC T20I Rankings