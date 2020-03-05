IND W Vs ENG W Live: Harmanpreet Kaur Laments Lack Of Reserve Day After Washed Out SF

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur has lamented the lack of a reserve day in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup after the IND W vs ENG W washed out semi-final. The washout meant that India progressed to final after topping Group A. Meanwhile, England were knocked out after they finished second in Group B. The IND W vs ENG W result means that India Women will paly their first World Cup final after seven attempts.

IND W vs ENG Live: India Women reach final after semi-final washout

The #INDvENG semifinal is called off due to rain. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳 make it to their maiden #T20WorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/y4rfDWjzFi — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 5, 2020

IND W vs ENG W live: Harmanpreet Kaur highlights lack of reserve day after IND W vs ENG W result

Speaking to the media after the IND W vs ENG W washed out semi-final, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that it was unfortunate not to get a match due to weather. She added that it would have been nice to have a reserve day and hopes to have one in the future. Harmanpreet Kaur further said that India Women focused on winning all their games because they were aware of the semi-final washout rules and did not want to bow out due to rain. She further credited the team for winning all their games and said that everybody looks in good touch.

IND W vs ENG W live: Harmanpreet Kaur heaps praise on teammates for reaching World Cup final

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has heaped praise on her teammates after her team reached their first Women's T20 final. Kaur praised newly crowned World No 1 T20I batswoman Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana for providing the team with crucial quick starts at the top of the order. Harmanpreet Kaur admitted that both her and Mandhana are yet to hit the ground running but were pleased to see others step up. She added that as a team they just want to play the final and aren’t thinking about who they will face in the summit clash. Harmanpreet Kaur believes that her side has a strong chance if they play their best cricket.

