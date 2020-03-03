Shafali Verma Poses After Superb Batting Vs SL, Netizens Cheer For India Star

India Women star Shafali Verma has taken the Women's World Cup by storm with her attacking batting performances at the top of the order for India Women. While Shafali Verma’s age is just 16, the swashbuckling opener has taken the tournament by storm and is India’s leading run-getter of the competition. After a splendid performance against Sri Lanka, Verma took to Twitter and the fans wished her the very best as India Women marched on to the semi-final of the Women's World Cup.

Women's World Cup star Shafali Verma leads India to victory over Sri Lanka

Shafali Verma was at her lethal best when India faced Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Saturday in the Women's World Cup. Chasing 114 to win, Shafali Verma took the attack to the Sri Lankan bowlers, scoring a 34-ball 47. Verma agonisingly missed out on a fifty, after a mix-up with Jemimah Rodrigues which resulted in Verma being run-out, three runs short of a well-deserved half-century. Shafali Verma’s effort meant that India chased down the target with ease, with more than five overs left and seven wickets in hand.

Fans liken Women's World Cup star Shafali Verma to Sehwag, wish her the best for WC semi-final

Just being myself on & off the field 😀 pic.twitter.com/a7zGzTVsTU — Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) March 2, 2020

Shafali Verma took to Twitter to share an update with fans on the micro-blogging website. The Haryana-born batter claimed that she was just herself on and off the pitch. Fans went gaga over the post, wishing her the very best for the Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Fans even likened her style to that of former India opener Virender Sehwag, who attacked the opposition bowlers from the first ball of the match. Here are some of the best fan reactions to Shafali Verma’s latest post.

🔥 Rockstar 🥳

Best regards for Semi Final champ!🥳@TheShafaliVerma — Riya Agrahari (@Riyaagrahari8) March 2, 2020

You are inspiring thousands of youngsters. Wish you all the best. — Abhishek Sinha (@Lucknowkanawab) March 2, 2020

Lady sehwag 🔥🔥🔥 — Satya999 (@Satyana96704119) March 2, 2020

best wishes team india. for the semi-finals and come on the final World Champions made by.🇮🇳



Well done #shafali come on 🇮🇳💪 — Imtiyaz Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@Imtiyaz06807222) March 2, 2020

Shafali Verma cricket career at a glance

Shafali Verma is one of India’s lynchpins in the T20I circuit. The young opener has played 18 T20Is and boats of an average over 28, with an astonishing strike-rate of 146. Shafali Verma cricket career kicked off when she was picked by the Indian team at just 16, just like her idol Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut at the same age. The Haryana-born batter has scored 161 runs in the Women's World Cup so far and is the tournament’s third-highest run-getter. Shafali Verma would hope to continue with her rich vein of form in the knockout stages, as India look to clinch their first Women's World Cup title.

