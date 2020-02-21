Ind W vs Aus W Live: Smriti Mandhana Injury Dampens India's Victory Celebrations

Team India received a major injury scare when their star player Smriti Mandhana had to be forced off the field after just one over in Australia's chase in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 opener in Sydney. The incident happened when defending champions Australia were beginning their pursuit of 133 to win the first match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup match at the Showground Stadium. Although, that did not stop India from clinching an impressive victory.

Worrying signs for the India camp...



Smriti Mandhana dives brilliantly to save four, but crashes into the hoardings afterwards



She's gone off the field for further treatment.

The Smriti Mandhana injury incident happened during the fifth delivery of the chase. Australia opener Alyssa Healy pushed the ball through cover, leading to Smriti Mandhana pursuing the ball to the rope. She put in the dive to retrieve the ball but in that process, she went onto collide with the advertising hoardings which was near the boundary line.

Despite saving the boundary, Mandhana landed on her left arm before her shoulder slammed into the electronic board. Despite being treated for the pain, she lasted just one more ball before being taken away from the field for further treatment. The extent or exact nature of the injury remains unclear. This Smriti Mandhana injury could be a big issue for Team India,, who are eyeing to win the tournament.

The 23-year-old left-hander is a key member in Team India's batting line-up. She along with young Shafali Verma shoulder the responsibility of providing a quick start at the top. In the India innings, Mandhana scored 10 runs from 11 balls before being trapped LBW by Jess Jonassen. India's next game is not until Monday (February 24) when they face Bangladesh in Perth.

Ind W vs Aus W live score: Poonam Yadav's four-wicket haul

India spinner Poonam Yadav ripped through the Australian batting line-up, picking up 4 wickets in the match to bring India closer to victory. Defending 133 runs to win, Poonam Yadav picked up wickets of Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Jess Jonassen. The spinner conceded only 19 runs from her 4 overs to help her team to victory by 17 runs. She was awarded the Player of the Match award.

Ind W vs Aus W live: Team India open their campaign with win

After been put into bat first, India got a good start thanks to Shafali Verma's quick runs. The Australians made a comeback of sorts with wickets of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma and Harmanpreet Kaur. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma then put up a good partnership to help India post 132/4. Defending the small total, Poonam Yadav and Shikha Pandey bowled brilliantly to take India to victory.

IND W vs AUS W live streaming

For the rest of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, fans can catch the IND W vs AUS live streaming and for all other games on Hotstar and Jio TV.