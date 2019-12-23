Shikhar Dhawan And Smriti Mandhana Battle It Out In The Tongue Twister Challenge

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make a comeback to the national team in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka which starts from January 5, 2020. However, Dhawan was seen in action off the field when he was involved in a tongue twister challenge with two Indian Women's team's star players Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues recently.

Shikhar Dhawan participates in the tongue twister challenge

The challenge begins with Jemimah Rodrigues turning presenter and asking her Indian team-mates to take up the challenge. The participants included the likes of Rajeshwari Gaekwad, Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma, Shika Pandey, Poonam Raut. While three of them came out on top, Ekta Bisht came close to nailing it but it was not to be whereas, Deepti Sharma failed in the very first attempt and then it was time for the main event as Jemimah once again turned presenter.

''Good evening ladies & gentlemen. Today on the first time on world television premiere, we have two lefty batters of India having a faceoff- Smriti Mandhana and. Even before Dhawan was introduced, WWE megastar John Cena's famous titantron 'My Time Is Now' was played and it was after then that 'Gabbar' was introduced and Shikar Dhawan'' said Jemimah Rodrigues.

After a fierce competition between both Shikhar Dhawan and Smriti Mandhana, Dhawan erupted in joy after having nailed the challenge. At the end of the challenge, both southpaws were urging the fans and viewers to vote for them. The three of them signed off by pulling of Shikhar Dhawan's signature celebration. The video of this tongue twister challenge was posted by Jemimah Rodrigues on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan on clearing all the fitness tests

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan had taken to social media and had written that he has cleared all the fitness tests and that he is looking forward to going back to the field and play some good cricket. At the same time, the southpaw also posted a picture of himself along with his Delhi team-mate Ishant Sharma where the duo is seen enjoying their flight journey. Dhawan went on to term it as 'Weekend vibes' with Ishant Sharma.

