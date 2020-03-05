India Women Vs England Women Semi-final Update: Cut Off Time Pegged At 11.21 AM IST

The first semi-final of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday between India Women and England Women at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has been delayed due to heavy rains. The toss hasn't taken place yet and it looks unlikely that it would take place anytime soon. The cut-off time for the toss is 16:36 PM (Local) and 11:06 AM (IST).

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma jumps 19 places to become No.1 batswoman in latest ICC T20I rankings

Women's T20 World Cup: Heavy downpour delays start of the first semi-final

The current situation isn't encouraging at all as its absolutely bucketing down at the moment. According to the new rules, a minimum of 10-overs-a-side is needed to have a shortened game. The cut-off time for the game to start is 16:51 PM (Local) and 11:21 AM (IST).

There are no reserve days for the semi-final matches in the Women’s T20 World Cup. It was pre-decided that the team with a better position at the end of group stages will advance to the final in case of a washout. If it continues to rain the same way and we don't have a game, India will progress to the final courtesy of their superior group stage record. India finished Group A at the top by winning all their matches while England Women ended up second in Group B.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

The second semi-final is also scheduled at the same venue with Australia Women taking on South Africa Women later today. There are high chances of rain spoiling the second semi-final as well. If the match ends in a washout it is South Africa who will progress to the final as they ended on top in Group B.

ALSO READ | Shafali has brought happiness and positivity to Indian team: skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

☔ India v England weather update



To complete a 10 over a side match, the toss must be held by 4.36pm local time, and play must commence by 4.51pm local time.



We will keep you updated as the day progresses.#INDvENG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/MVUfMBcuC4 — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 5, 2020

ALSO READ | Shafali Verma poses after superb batting vs SL, netizens cheer for India star

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM