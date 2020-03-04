IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Gives Golden Bowling Advice To Piyush Chawla During CSK Training; Watch

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who was on a sabbatical since the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 returned to the cricket field on March 2. MS Dhoni joined a few of his team members in the CSK team 2020 at training ahead of the IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings' full IPL 2020 camp will begin on March 19.

In the training session, MS Dhoni jogged for a while and did some stretching. Later, MS Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. On Tuesday, a video of MS Dhoni went viral where he was guiding leg-spinner, Piyush Chawla.

In the video that is doing the rounds on social media, MS Dhoni was seen giving advice to the leggie in the nets. In the 15-second video that went viral, MS Dhoni was seen speaking to Piyush Chawla while pointing at the pitch. The former India captain seemed to guide the leg-spinner about where he should pitch the ball.

CSK team 2020: MS Dhoni guides Chennai Super Kings' first-timer Piyush Chawla

CSK team 2020 captain MS Dhoni is a seasoned campaigner and has experience galore under his belt. He is often seen helping out youngsters by talking to them about the game. In the past also, MS Dhoni has been spotted passing tips to wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and pacer Deepak Chahar among others.

The 13th edition of the IPL 2020 is all set to begin on March 29 and will go on for 50 days. The league phase will end on May 17 with the final to be played on May 24. The IPL 2020 tournament opener will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

